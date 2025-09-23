Walmart has offered some impressive gaming laptop deals already this year, but GeForce Week has arrived in full force with massive discounts on 2024 and 2025 models from all major brands.

GeForce Week is expected to wrap up on Sunday, September 28, but in the meantime, you can save hundreds of dollars on AMD and Intel systems, all sporting NVIDIA's RTX 40- and 50-series laptop GPUs.

I combed through all of the laptop deals now live at Walmart and pulled 7 top options with discounts ranging from $200 all the way up to $550. And with prices starting at just $599, there should be a new gaming laptop for everyone.

Best GeForce Week laptop deals at Walmart

RTX 4050 Save 43% ($450.99) HP Victus 15: was $1,049.99 now $599 at Walmart This is an entry-level gaming PC that costs as much or less than a gaming handheld while providing superior performance. It won't win any races, but at $599 it's worth considering. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), 144Hz, IPS. CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

RTX 5050 Save 22% ($200) Acer Nitro V 16 AI: was $899 now $699 at Walmart "This Acer gaming laptop balances price and performance with an RTX 5050 Laptop GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5 240 CPU with six cores." Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 180Hz, IPS. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 240. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5050 Laptop. NPU: 31 TOPS. RAM: 16GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

RTX 5050 Save 39% ($550) HP Omen 16 Slim: was $1,399 now $849 at Walmart "This $550 discount on the Omen 16 Slim is one of the best deals of the week. The Core Ultra 5 255H CPU ad RTX 5050 Laptop GPU will provide a nice entry-level PC gaming experience, and you get full access to all of the latest DLSS improvements." Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 3ms, 165Hz. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 255H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5050 Laptop. NPU: 13 TOPS. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

RTX 5050 Save 28% ($350.99) Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,249.99 now $899 at Walmart Dell's sleek new 16-inch Alienware Aurora comes in an affordable config with entry-level power afforded by the NVIDIA RTX 5050 Laptop GPU and 10-core Intel Core 7 240H CPU. Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 120Hz, 300 nits, 100% sRGB. CPU: Intel Core 7 240H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5050 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB (2x8) DDR5-5600. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

RTX 5060 Save 31% ($500) HP Omen 16 Slim: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Walmart HP's Omen 16 Slim is a thinner alternative to the standard Omen lineup, and its combination of Core Ultra 7 255H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU provides strong mid-range performance. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), 60-144Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 255H. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: 13 TOPS. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

RTX 5070 Save 14% ($300.99) ASUS ROG Strix G18 (2025): was $2,099.99 now $1,799 at Walmart This 18-inch gaming laptop wants to replace your desktop. It has a high-performance display, strong AMD Ryzen 9 processor, and an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation. Display: 18 inches, 2560x1600, 240Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com Read more ▼

What is Walmart's GeForce Week? Walmart and NVIDIA have teamed up to deliver a wide range of discounts on all types of hardware, including gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and PC components. If it's from NVIDIA, there's a good chance that it's on sale this week at Walmart.

When does Walmart's GeForce Week begin? Walmart's GeForce Week is already underway, having kicked off on September 22, 2025.

When does Walmart's GeForce Week end? Walmart's GeForce Week is expected to conclude on September 28, 2025 at midnight. Don't forget to clear out your cart before the sales expire!

