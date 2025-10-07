The ASUS Zenbook A14 is the perfect Windows 11 laptop to replace your Windows 10 PC.

Best Buy's Techtober event so far has Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days beat when it comes to laptop sales, and this Zenbook A14 from ASUS is further proof.

The Windows Central team agrees that this is one of the best thin and light laptops ever made, and the fact that you can pick it up for just $579.99 at Best Buy after a $420 discount makes it impossible not to recommend.

Why I love the ASUS Zenbook A14 even at full price

The ASUS Zenbook A14 is at the top of my list when it comes to recommendations for a new Windows 11 laptop. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

The ASUS Zenbook A14 debuted earlier this year as one of the lightest Windows laptops ever made, weighing in at just 980g (2.16 pounds) and measuring only 13.4mm (0.53 inches) at its thinnest point. That's 21% lighter than the 2024 MacBook Air.

ASUS achieved this feat with its "Ceraluminum" material, a magnesium alloy that's 30% lighter and 300% stronger than the average aluminum laptop. Just because this laptop is thin and light doesn't mean it's going to fall apart.

Despite the low price, ASUS includes a 14-inch OLED display with perfect contrast and exceptional color. It has an FHD+ resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it comes with two low blue light certifications to help protect your eyes.

Perhaps the best feature, aside from the OLED screen and discount price, is the battery life. Windows Central laptop expert Zachary Boddy tested and reviewed the Zenbook A14, remarking:

"What happens when you take a massive pool of power, add a power-sipping System-on-a-Chip (SoC), and top it off with a modest display? You get incredible endurance, and the Zenbook A14 really delivers here. [...] Squeezing over 12 hours of actual screen-on usage from the Zenbook A14 isn't just possible, it's easy."

Performance from the Snapdragon X Plus System-on-Chip (SoC) is solid, with Boddy stating, "Windows is snappy and smooth, it's quick to boot up and log you in, apps open swiftly, and casual computing in general is a breeze."

And because the Zenbook A14 comes with Windows 11 Home installed, you won't have to worry any longer about the impending Windows 10 End-of-Life date on October 14.

I continue to recommend the ASUS Zenbook A14 to my friends and family when it's at full price, so this $420 discount that drops the price to $579 shouldn't be missed.

FAQ

When does Best Buy's Techtober sale event end? Best Buy's Techtober promotion runs from October 7 until October 12, and it's designed to compete directly with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days that runs for just two days starting on October 7.

Do I need to be a My Best Buy member to get this deal? No, anyone can snag this deal while it lasts. My Best Buy memberships do come with some tasty perks — including a $50 member reward when you spend $499 or more on a new Windows laptop this week only — but you don't need a membership to get the full $320 discount.

Is the ASUS Zenbook A14 safe from Windows 10 End-of-Life? Yes, the ASUS Zenbook A14 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. With Windows 10's End-of-Life date quickly approaching on October 14, 2025, it's a great time to invest in a new Windows 11 PC on the cheap.

Do I need to worry about using an ARM64-based CPU? While there are some specialized apps that won't run on the ARM64-based Snapdragon X Plus chip in the Zenbook A14, the vast majority of users won't notice any difference when going about daily work. My colleague, Ben Wilson, wrote an in-depth explainer regarding the differences between CPU architectures, and he tested a range of apps to ensure they're compatible.

Is this a good laptop for gaming? The Zenbook A14 isn't designed to handle a life of gaming. While it can certainly run light and casual titles, you'll want to check out true gaming laptops complete with a discrete graphics cards if you plan to primarily game on your new PC.

