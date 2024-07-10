The best Prime Day laptop accessory deals under $100 that I'd actually buy

Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, and we're already seeing plenty of discounts on practically everything tech-related that you can imagine. That includes Prime Day deals on PC upgrade hardware, as well as some great deals on GPUs.

While Prime Day and competing sales events from other retailers are always a good time to save on laptops and desktop PCs, you can also find plenty of deep savings on worthwhile laptop accessories.

I'm talking about essentials like wireless mice, sleeves and cases, docking stations, external SSDs, and more. The best part? I've only collected the best deals that cost less than $100, which hopefully allows you to save some money to spend on other tasty deals.

Amazon isn't the only place with tech on sale. Major retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Target, and Walmart usually have their own sales events before and during Amazon's Prime Day, which leads to interesting competition and lower prices for you.

Deals at Amazon during Prime Day are always worth checking out first, but you'll undoubtedly find more savings from other retailers in this collection.

🔥 Today's best deals 🔥

🖱️ Wireless mice deals 🖱️

Razer Pro Click Mini | was $80 now $65 at Newegg ✅ Great for: Travelers who want a wireless mouse made for productivity. ❌ Avoid if: You need a gaming mouse with more features and buttons.

EVGA X20 | was $70 now $20 at Newegg ✅ Great for: PC gamers who want a high-performance wireless mouse with lots of buttons and customizability. ❌ Avoid if: You want something more portable or a mouse for productivity only.

GameSir G7 SE | was $60 now $42 at Newegg ✅ Great for: PC gamers who prefer a gamepad and who don't want to overspend. ❌ Avoid if: You prefer a wireless gamepad.

💼 Carrying case and sleeve deals 💼

tomtoc 360 shoulder bag |was $42 now $36 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Protecting your laptop in a versatile shoulder bag. ❌ Avoid if: You want something slimmer that can fit into a separate backpack.

MATEIN Travel laptop backpack |was $40 now $22 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Travelers who want a 15-inch laptop back available in many colors. ❌ Avoid if: You prefer a shoulder bag or have a larger laptop.

TEDNETGO laptop sleeve |was $20 now $10 at Amazon ✅ Great for: protecting your 15-inch laptop in a sleek sleeve. Four colors are available. ❌ Avoid if: You want something with a handle or strap.

🖥️ Docking station deals 🖥️

Kensington SD2480T Thunderbolt 3 dock | was $180 now $45 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Thunderbolt 3 and 4 laptops that need a desktop hub for port expansion. Includes 11 ports. ❌ Avoid if: You want a Thunderbolt 4 dock.

Anker 553 USB-C hub | was $70 now $50 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Expanding laptop connectivity via USB-C. Sleek and easy to travel with. ❌ Avoid if: You need a full-size desktop docking station.

Baseus USB-C Hub | was $70 now $40 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Adding nine extra ports to your laptop, including Ethernet and removable storage readers. ❌ Avoid if: You need a full-size desktop docking station.

Baseus Blade 100W power bank | was $130 now $65 at Amazon ✅ Great for: Charging your laptop on the go with up to 100W of power in a thin and light package. Has a 20,000mAh capacity. ❌ Avoid if: Your laptop lacks a USB-C port or has a discrete GPU.

💾 External storage deals 💾

SK hynix Beetle X31 1TB | was $135 now $75 at Amazon ✅ Great for: External SSD storage with speeds up to 1,050MB/s. Sleek design makes it easy to carry. ❌ Avoid if: You need the fastest transfer speeds possible.

WD My Passport 2TB HDD | was $100 now $85 at Newegg ✅ Great for: Bulk storage on the cheap, works with USB-A. ❌ Avoid if: You want a more durable SSD with faster transfer speeds.

How to choose the right laptop accessories

Lenovo's Slim 7i 14 (Gen 9) only gets better with some quality laptop accessories. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Finding the best laptop accessories and upgrades really comes down to how you use your PC. That's why we've included such a wide range of hardware here that's on sale for Amazon Prime Day and competing deal promotions at other retailers.

For example, most people can make use of a wireless mouse, especially if you often use your laptop at a desk. However, PC mice cover a broad spectrum of uses, and you want to be sure you get something suited to your needs. The Logitech MX Master 3S that's on sale is our favorite mouse in 2024, but it's not suited for gaming.

Finding the right sleeve or bag comes down to what size of a laptop you use and how you travel. A plain sleeve is great if you're tucking your laptop into a backpack or messenger, but you could get a sleeve with a handle and strap for all-in-one transport.

In the case of docking stations and hubs, you want to be sure you have the right host port on your laptop. In most cases, that's USB-C or Thunderbolt. A hub is great for travel as it doesn't require an external power source, but a bonafide docking station usually offers better display support, more ports, and laptop charging.

Finally, external storage is all about capacity, speed, and compatibility. Make sure you get enough space to save your files and be sure you have the right port on your laptop to connect without extra dongles. A great external SSD is faster and more reliable, while an HDD is cheaper for more storage space.

Amazon confirmed Prime Day 2024 for July 16 and 17. (Image credit: Amazon)

The annual two-day Prime Day event is hosted by Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, and several other regions. Many of the best deals are reserved exclusively for Prime subscribers but fret not if you don't have a membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial during Prime Day, and you can always cancel after it wraps up.

Most of Amazon's first-party products, including Echo smart speakers and Fire smart TVs, are heavily discounted during Prime Day, but there are plenty of third-party products also included in the sale. As you can see from the curated list of deals above, there are plenty of opportunities to save on laptop accessories and upgrades.

When is Amazon Prime Day in 2024?

Amazon officially confirmed that this year's Prime Day is running on July 16 and 17. It should probably be called "Prime Days," especially since so many deals are already live in the weeks leading up to the big event. Nevertheless, Tuesday and Wednesday will likely feature the deepest savings on plenty of products.

Do I need Prime membership for Amazon deals?

Plenty of deals at Amazon are available to all shoppers during Prime Day, but many of the best are reserved for Prime subscribers. If you already have a membership you're good to go, and newcomers can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial Free exclusive Prime Day discounts for new members and cancel anytime. After the trial, it's $14.99/month plus tax. Includes Prime Gaming, Prime Video, and Prime Music access.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Some Amazon deals are good, others are not. That's especially true during Prime Day when it seems like everything is "on sale." We always recommend you compare prices with other retailers as well as previous pricing history at Amazon.

You might notice that prices climbed shortly before Prime Day only to look like a better deal with the current discount. To help you save time, Windows Central will pick out the best deals before, during, and after Prime Day.

Checking if Prime Day deals are fake

camelcamelcamel will always show the historical low price of any Amazon product, like the Xbox Series X console here. (Image credit: Windows Central | camelcamelcamel)

A tool we often use is CamelCamelCamel, which can easily provide Amazon pricing history with nothing more than a URL. Just copy and paste the link to display a graph with a complete look at prices and previous price drops.

For example: amazon.com/dp/B08H75RTZ8/ contains everything that CamelCamelCamel needs, and you can delete any trailing URL text.

Do competitors offer better alternatives?

Absolutely. Amazon's major competitors, including Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, and Target, generally host a sales event leading up to and during Prime Day. You can often find better prices elsewhere, which is why it's so important to shop around.

Amazon isn't the only place that has rewards for members. Signing up for a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership can land you many of the same perks, including free shipping, extended return policies, and more. Even nabbing a Costco membership can pay off, as the company has tons of electronics including laptops and desktop PCs.

As you'll notice in the curated list of deals above, we aren't just sticking to discounts at Amazon. When it comes to laptop accessory deals, Newegg and Best Buy are the main competitors, and we've been sure to compare prices to give you the best look.

Bookmark this page and check back often for new deals and updated prices on the best Prime Day deals before, during, and after the event.