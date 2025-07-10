I’ve accepted that Adobe subscriptions are part of my creative life — but with these discounts, it stings much less than it used to
Various Adobe subscription plans are heavily discounted, so you can access the best creative programs at a fraction of the cost.
As part of an anti-Amazon Prime Day deal this week, Newegg is offering fantastic discounts on various Adobe Creative Cloud Plans when you input the proper promo code.
For example, using the FTTEU7578 promo code gives you 12 months of access to Photoshop and Lightroom while only paying $128.99 at Newegg, rather than the usual full $239.88 price.
Best of all, you don't even need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these deals.
Best Adobe deals
- Creative Cloud [12-Months]:
was $659.88now $394.99 at Newegg
- Creative Cloud Student & Teacher Edition [12-Months]:
was $239.88now $158.99 at Newegg
- Creative Cloud Photography Plan [12-Months]:
was $239.88now $128.99 at Newegg
- Lightroom [12-Months]:
was $119.88now $78.99 at Newegg
- Acrobat Pro [12-Months]:
was $239.88now $148.99 at Newegg
"There are very few programs that I use as much as those within Adobe Creative Cloud. This subscription gives you access to Photoshop, Lightroom, Dreamweaver, Muse, XD, and many more." — Rebecca Spear
Special code: FTTEU7579
Newegg customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants access to the best creative programs currently on the market.
❌ Avoid if: You don't need access to this many creative programs.
See at: Newegg.com
"When I was in college, I bought the Student and Teacher Edition of Creative Cloud, and it helped me develop important skills that I still use to this day. Just remember that you will need to meet validation requirements in order to purchase it." — Rebecca Spear
Special code: FTTEU7576
Newegg customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐
✅ Perfect for: Students and teachers who want to save some money while being able to access Adobe's programs.
❌ Avoid if: You cannot meet validation requirements.
See at: Newegg.com
"I use my Adobe Creative Cloud subscription just about every day, both for work and my own creative projects. This particular subscription gives you access to Photoshop and Lightroom, to help you fine-tune and edit your photos. You'll also get a 1TB cloud storage." — Rebecca Spear
Special code: FTTEU7578
Newegg customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who likes to edit photos or work on digital art projects.
❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer the full Creative Cloud plan that gives you access to more programs.
See at: Newegg.com
"Many photographers love using Lightroom because it offers many of the same photo editing capabilities of Photoshop, but with a much simpler and easier to navigate interface. If you don't need the other programs in Creative Cloud then this is the subscription for you." — Rebecca Spear
Special code: FTTEU7577
Newegg customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐
✅ Perfect for: People who simply want a powerful, yet easy to use photo editor.
❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer to have access to more Creative Cloud programs.
See at: Newegg.com
"Adobe Acrobat Pro makes it easier to create and edit PDFs, sign documents, and more. It's a helpful program whether you intend to use it for work, school, or personal use." — Rebecca Spear
Special code: FTTEU7582
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who regularly signs documents or creates/edits PDFs.
❌ Avoid if: You rarely need to work in these kinds of forms.
See at: Newegg.com
Nothing compares to Adobe programs when it comes to power and versatility
To be perfectly honest, I'm really not a fan of Adobe's subscription plans.
However, I've already spent years trying to find alternatives to Photoshop and Lightroom, only to come crawling back to Adobe when I realized that, while good, no other creative programs fully measure up.
If you want the very best creative tools on offer or are trying to get into the creative industry, it's really a good idea to have Adobe skills in your back pocket.
There are several programs included in Creative Cloud, so I'll start by focusing on the big boy itself: Photoshop.
As someone who uses Photoshop for both work and my own creative projects, I can say that this program deserves to be called Adobe's flagship software.
It offers a wide range of powerful tools that I heavily rely on each week, whether I'm removing dust from a tech photo or drawing a vibrant bluejay for my own amusement.
Arguably, the best thing about Adobe Creative Cloud programs is that the company is regularly updating them and adding new features that make them even more invaluable to creatives.
Just last month, I discovered that a hidden reflection removal tool had been added in Photoshop; it's so effective and fast that I've been using it regularly to clean up my various photos for the last few weeks to impressive effect.
As shown in the image above, a mixture of tools allowed me to clean up a picture of my cat so that the water stains and distracting reflections showing up on the glass were completely eliminated, thus allowing the details of Dandy's poofy white head to come through more clearly.
As you can see, Creative Cloud subscriptions are rather expensive, so if you happen to be in school right now, I highly recommend getting the more affordable Student & Teacher Edition. I bought this when I was in college, and it helped me develop several important skills that I still use at work to this day.
Just note that you will need to prove that you are currently attending or working at a valid school for this discounted version to be activated for you.
Now, if you're a photographer but don't need all of the features that Photoshop provides, you'll be better served with a simple Lightroom subscription. This program offers some powerful photo editing tools, but with a simpler interface.
I also recommend...
"I'm typically a Windows user all the way, but when it comes to digital drawing, I really like the comfort and pressure sensitivity of the Apple iPad Air. Photoshop and many other creative programs work beautifully on it. This tablet is also small and easy to travel around with, making it my favorite drawing device." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants a portable drawing tablet for their creative projects.
❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer a Windows device.
See at: Amazon.com
"To get the very best responsiveness and pressure sensitivity from an iPad Air 11-inch (M3), you will need to use the Apple Pencil Pro. There are cheaper options on the market, but they usually don't compare to this stylus." — Rebecca Spear
Amazon customer reviews ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants a pressure-sensitive stylus that's ideal for digital drawing in Adobe programs.
❌ Avoid if: You don't see yourself needing to hand-draw in your creative endeavors.
See at: Amazon.com
