I’ve accepted that Adobe subscriptions are part of my creative life — but with these discounts, it stings much less than it used to

As part of an anti-Amazon Prime Day deal this week, Newegg is offering fantastic discounts on various Adobe Creative Cloud Plans when you input the proper promo code.

For example, using the FTTEU7578 promo code gives you 12 months of access to Photoshop and Lightroom while only paying $128.99 at Newegg, rather than the usual full $239.88 price.

Best of all, you don't even need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these deals.

Best Adobe deals

Save $90.89 Adobe Acrobat Pro [12-Months]: was $239.88 now $148.99 at Newegg "Adobe Acrobat Pro makes it easier to create and edit PDFs, sign documents, and more. It's a helpful program whether you intend to use it for work, school, or personal use." — Rebecca Spear Special code: FTTEU7582 ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who regularly signs documents or creates/edits PDFs. ❌ Avoid if: You rarely need to work in these kinds of forms. See at: Newegg.com

Nothing compares to Adobe programs when it comes to power and versatility

Using Photoshop, I touched up this image of my white cat and got rid of distracting smudges and reflections. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

To be perfectly honest, I'm really not a fan of Adobe's subscription plans.

However, I've already spent years trying to find alternatives to Photoshop and Lightroom, only to come crawling back to Adobe when I realized that, while good, no other creative programs fully measure up.

If you want the very best creative tools on offer or are trying to get into the creative industry, it's really a good idea to have Adobe skills in your back pocket.

There are several programs included in Creative Cloud, so I'll start by focusing on the big boy itself: Photoshop.

As someone who uses Photoshop for both work and my own creative projects, I can say that this program deserves to be called Adobe's flagship software.

It offers a wide range of powerful tools that I heavily rely on each week, whether I'm removing dust from a tech photo or drawing a vibrant bluejay for my own amusement.

Arguably, the best thing about Adobe Creative Cloud programs is that the company is regularly updating them and adding new features that make them even more invaluable to creatives.

Just last month, I discovered that a hidden reflection removal tool had been added in Photoshop; it's so effective and fast that I've been using it regularly to clean up my various photos for the last few weeks to impressive effect.

As shown in the image above, a mixture of tools allowed me to clean up a picture of my cat so that the water stains and distracting reflections showing up on the glass were completely eliminated, thus allowing the details of Dandy's poofy white head to come through more clearly.

As you can see, Creative Cloud subscriptions are rather expensive, so if you happen to be in school right now, I highly recommend getting the more affordable Student & Teacher Edition. I bought this when I was in college, and it helped me develop several important skills that I still use at work to this day.

Just note that you will need to prove that you are currently attending or working at a valid school for this discounted version to be activated for you.

Now, if you're a photographer but don't need all of the features that Photoshop provides, you'll be better served with a simple Lightroom subscription. This program offers some powerful photo editing tools, but with a simpler interface.

