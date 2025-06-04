A Microsoft 365 Personal subscription includes access to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and gets you 1TB of OneDrive storage.

If you've just graduated from school or are about to graduate, you will soon lose free access to Office 365. Microsoft provides Office 365 to eligible institutions, giving educators and students access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat.

Once you've donned your cap and gown, you'll stop receiving student discounts. Unfortunately, it's not just food delivery and streaming services that will cost more now that you're no longer a student.

While it's no longer free, you can save 30% on Microsoft 365 through a limited-time deal. Of course, you can take advantage of the deal even if you aren't a recent graduate.

Microsoft 365 Personal (12 months): was $99.99 now $69.99 at StackSocial This is the best deal we can find on Microsoft 365 Personal. The discounted subscription gives you 12 months of access to the Office apps, OneDrive storage, and everything else included with Microsoft 365 — all for $69.99. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the best experience for Microsoft 365 or its Office applications. This subscription grants access to a large library of applications across several devices. ❌Avoid if: You need Microsoft 365 for more than one person.

Why You Should Trust Me Why You Should Trust Me Sean Endicott Social Links Navigation News Writer, Apps Editor I've used Microsoft Office for three decades. I track the price of Microsoft 365 to make sure you can always get the best deal on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneDrive.

StackSocial's deal cuts the price of Microsoft 365 from $99.99 to $69.99 per year. That subscription gets you access to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and ad-free Outlook. It also comes with 1TB of OneDrive storage.

Some lesser-known perks include Microsoft Editor, Clipchamp premium filters, and Microsoft Defender.

Microsoft 365 Personal is meant for one user and supports signing in on up to five devices at once. The Microsoft 365 apps are available on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

If you've grown up in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem or are used to the Office apps, there's a good chance you'll want to stick with them after graduation.

There are free alternatives to the Office apps, such as Google Docs and LibreOffice, but Microsoft's applications remain the standard at many workplaces and organizations.

Getting 1B of OneDrive storage is a major benefit of Microsoft 365. I use OneDrive to back up all my photos and videos. I have to share large folders of game footage and images with other American football coaches and the team I run. The storage capacity of OneDrive means I don't have to worry about file sizes.

Microsoft 365 increased in price earlier this year, making this 30% discount even more valuable for anyone who relies on the Office apps.