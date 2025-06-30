Get a lifetime of cloud storage for up to 70% off — no subscription required

A limited edition pCloud 1TB lifetime plan is available as part of a 4th of July promotion by the cloud storage provider.

Storing files in the cloud helps you keep backups of your files, sync data across devices, and have better peace of mind when it comes to images, documents, and videos. It can be an expensive endeavor to back up all your files, but it doesn't have to be costly or complicated.

A deal on pCloud saves you up to 70% on a lifetime of cloud storage, meaning you don't have to pay a subscription to back up your files. A limited edition 1TB plan reduces the entry cost of storage through pCloud.

No subscription Save $465 pCloud cloud storage: was $664 now $199 at pCloud pCloud is a cloud storage solution available on all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Data synced through pCloud is stored on multiple data centers and is protected by several layers of security. Right now, you can save up to 70% on pCloud lifetime plans. The best value is on the 1TB lifetime pCloud plan, which is currently discounted to $199. There are other plans with more storage available as well, including a 10TB plan. This promotion runs through July 7, 2025.

What is the best cloud storage provider?

There's certainly no shortage of cloud storage options in 2025. Tech giants like Microsoft (OneDrive), Google (Google Drive), and Apple (iCloud) all have their own solutions. Amazon is another big player in the space, as is Dropbox.

There are also cloud storage options with specific focuses, such as backing up data that's also stored elsewhere.

pCloud is an attractive option for those who want to back up files they also have stored elsewhere or those who do not want to pay subscription fees to keep files on the cloud. The company offers several lifetime plans, which allow you to pay upfront for access to your files for up to 99 years.

pCloud also has several security features, such as using TLS/SSL encryption. Files stored through pCloud are kept in at least three server locations as well. Client-side encryption is another benefit of pCloud.

You can sync pCloud to devices running all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. The service also has browser extensions available and even has a Linux version.

Many people use multiple cloud storage providers to back up data. Adding another cloud service also prevents you from relying on a single company to keep your critical documents, images, and videos.

A recent story saw a user lose access to "30 years worth of photos and work" that was stored on OneDrive. While we don't know all the details of that story, and have not heard from Microsoft about the situation, it highlights the importance of having multiple copies of important files.

If you're on a mission to secure and back up your data, I'd also suggest picking up one of the best external SSDs.

pCloud has apps available on all major platforms and several browser extensions (Image credit: pCloud)

Based on the promotional material for the current pCloud deal, you may assume that the company is based in the United States, but that's not the case. Instead, the 4th of July theme appears to be a way to celebrate the holiday with a deal available to people in the US.

pCloud is based in Switzerland, which I would argue is a good thing when it comes to data protection. Switzerland has strict laws surrounding digital security.

"Your files are protected by Swiss laws, which are the strictest for personal data, since our company is based in Switzerland," reads the company website.

You can choose if your data is stored in the United States (Dallas, Texas) or in the European Union (Luxembourg).