“A fantastic device for creative users” — this $550 discount on ASUS’s 3K OLED creator laptop disappears before Prime Day

The 3K OLED display of the ProArt PX13 is color-accurate and supports HDR.

Whether you create as part of your job or as a hobby, having the right hardware can enhance your output. The ASUS ProArt PX13 has a beautiful display, unique features, and enough power to handle many creative workflows.

Laptops in this category are often expensive, so saving $550 on the ProArt PX13 goes a long way. That discount saves over 30% on a flexible PC that's a great choice for creators who use a mouse or pen.

Disclaimer Note that this deal ends on July 7, 2025.

"Overall, the ASUS ProArt PX13 is a fantastic device for creative users thanks to its gorgeous 3K OLED touchscreen, efficient AI CPU, powerful GPU, and included features. While not the most powerful laptop out there, this 2-in-1 offers solid performance that can keep up with video editing, photo manipulation, graphic design projects, digital drawing, and more." — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Creators who want a powerful laptop with a 3K OLED display that is also a convertible 2-in-1. ❌Avoid if: You need more power from a PC, since RTX 40-Series GPUs are not the most powerful available. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 w/ Radeon 890M. GPU: RTX 4050 (laptop). NPU: AMD XDNA (up to 50 TOPS). RAM: 32GB. Storage: 1TB. Display: 13.3-inch 3K, OLED, HDR, 16:10, 60Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4. Ports: 2x USB-C 4.0 Gen 3, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x microSD 4.0 Card reader, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack. 👉 See at: Best Buy

The ProArt PX13 is a laptop for creators. It features a vibrant display, has hardware optimized for AI, and supports a range of input methods, including pen support, a built-in dial, and a touchscreen.

Inside, the laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. Other configurations are available, but the discounted model features an RTX 4050.

While laptop makers tend to offer a slim port selection in 2025, the ProArt PX13 offers an impressive selection. The laptop has two USB-C 4.0 Gen 3 ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 FRL port, a microSD 4.0 card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While it does not have an Ethernet port, it does have a USB-A to RJ45 adapter in the box.

ASUS keyboards usually provide good tactile feedback, and that's true for the ProArt PX13. That's important for typing, of course, but it also comes in handy when using a keyboard for input within creative apps or when using shortcuts.

"I really like the amount of pressure it takes to press them down," said Rebecca Spear in our ProArt PX13 review. "It's just enough resistance to feel satisfying and ensures that keys only send input when intended."

The laptop has a large trackpad that features a small dial in the upper-left corner. The dial can be customized for different applications, such as adjusting brush size in Photoshop.

A display worthy of creators

The display of the ProArt PX13 is excellent for creators, and it can be used as a canvas for digital painting or drawing. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The ProArt PX13 has a 3K OLED display that meets the demands of creators. It's color-accurate, supports HDR, and has high contrast. It also supports touch and works with the ASUS Pen 2.0.

As a quick note, the RTX 4050 version of the ProArt PX13 does not include a stylus. The ASUS Pen 2.0 can be purchased separately for around $99.99 depending on current deals.

Spear recognized the quality of the screen immediately during testing:

"From the moment I first turned the ProArt on, I could tell it had a gorgeous OLED display that supported HDR. As such, I wasn't at all surprised when my colorimeter revealed that the display produced 100% of sRGB, 96% of AdobeRGB, 100% of P3. That's a really good score and exactly the color range I want to see in a creative laptop. It also has a wide viewing angle, looking decently clear even from an extreme side-view, so I don't have to worry about being positioned directly in front of it at all times."

The laptop is a 2-in-1, meaning you can flip it around into different postures. The 13.3-inch screen creates a large canvas when flipped around and pairs well with a stylus. Just make sure the program you're using supports pressure sensitivity if you'd like to take full advantage of the ProArt PX13's pen.

Using AI for creative work

As a Copilot+ PC, the ProArt PX13 has an NPU optimized for performing AI tasks. MuseTree, a generative AI program, comes preinstalled on the PC.

You can use MuseTree to create art based on text prompts or drawings. In her testing, Spear said that the app "isn't as good as some other AI image generators out there." But it does illustrate the benefit of having an NPU and other hardware capable of running AI locally.

Instead of relying on a cloud-based program or service, you can perform AI tasks right on the ProArt PX13. A growing collection of apps are optimized for running AI locally on PCs with the right hardware.

A limited-time deal

The $550 discount on the ProArt PX13 ends on July 7, 2025. If you want to take advantage of the deal, you'll have to act quickly.

Notably, July 7 is before Prime Day, which runs from July 8-11 this year. While Prime Day is officially a shopping event by Amazon, many retailers piggyback and roll out deals around the same time. If you set aside a budget for a laptop on Prime Day, you may need to make your purchase a bit earlier (and through Best Buy), if the ProArt PX13 is the right laptop for you and your workflow.