The ASUS Zenbook A14 is a gorgeous mix of OLED display, long-lasting battery life, and a design that's almost too light to believe.

ASUS nailed the design and features in its Zenbook A14 for 2025, and it's the lightest, most efficient AI PC of the year. If you want to get your hands on the peak of Windows laptop design, this is the way to go.

The laptop has, however, undergone some price changes since its launch that prevent it from being quite as easy a recommendation.

Thankfully, a rather significant $250 discount has it down to $749.99 at Best Buy for a limited time, making it $50 cheaper than the previous best price spotted during Memorial Day weekend.

Best AI laptop ASUS Zenbook A14 (2025)

Was: $999.99

Now: $749.99 at Best Buy "With a magnesium chassis as light as air and as tough as stone, Snapdragon X series chipsets that barely sip on the physics-defying massive battery, and a great balance of practical function and aesthetic form, the Zenbook A14 is one of the best laptops of the year." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, OLED, 60Hz, 400 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42-100). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

What makes the Zenbook A14 our favorite OLED laptop?

It's tough to find such a gorgeous OLED display in a laptop for the discounted asking price. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The ASUS Zenbook A14 has been in use for a few months by Windows Central's Zachary Boddy and Daniel Rubino, and they've each come to the same conclusion: it's the best OLED laptop of the year.

Part of the magic lies in the material ASUS used for the chassis. Ceraluminum, as it's called, is a proprietary magnesium alloy that's 300% stronger and 30% lighter than the standard aluminum you find in many modern laptops.

Not only is it going to stand up incredibly well to daily use and abuse, but it also comes with a scratch-resistant ceramic coating that feels great and doesn't pick up nearly as many smudges and fingerprints.

The 14-inch laptop weighs in at just 2.39 pounds (1.08kg), making it light enough that you'll hardly notice it's there when toting it around in a backpack or messenger.

A look at the ASUS Zenbook A14 that's the same Zabriskie Beige color as the discounted model at Best Buy. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

That's more impressive when you consider this PC has a gorgeous OLED display with outstanding color and infinite contrast. Zachary Boddy reviewed the Zenbook A14, noting:

This 14-inch, FHD (or 1200p), 60Hz screen is clear, consistent, and colorful. The vibrancy hits hard, and the inky blacks draw you in, but two low blue light certifications (including TÜV Rheinland Eye Care) help ensure comfort over hours of use.

The laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core System-on-Chip (SoC), which includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS of power for local AI work.

That surpasses the requirement for Microsoft's Copilot+ tools, giving you immediate access to things like Windows Recall, Click to Do, Cocreator, advanced Windows Studio Effects for webcams, and more.

Don't care for the perks that come with the best AI laptops? Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform also brings excellent general performance and ridiculous battery life.

The X Plus chip in the Zenbook A14 can best the Core Ultra 7 165H CPU and its 16 cores, and it'll also edge out the Apple M2 chip in the MacBook Air. And based on our testing, you can expect more than 10 hours of battery life from a charge.

This is an ideal laptop for practically any regular Windows user who needs a 14-inch laptop, including students, productivity masters, writers, web surfers, and streamers.

What's up with the Zenbook A14's pricing history?

The Zenbook A14 has a comfortably soft keyboard with backlight. The mechanical touchpad makes great use of space below. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

ASUS originally launched this Zenbook A14 model with a $900 price tag, but it soon pumped it up by $100. It continues to rest at that inflated $1,000 when it's not on sale.

This caused reviewer Zachary Boddy to revisit their review, as the PC wasn't as good a value as first anticipated.

That's mainly why I've been keeping an eye on the Zenbook A14's pricing; it's a stellar laptop that's easy to recommend, especially when it's on sale.

Now that it's fallen to $749 at Best Buy, you can comfortably pick it up at the lowest price it's ever been.