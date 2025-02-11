The 16-inch AI PC deal saves you $200 on the chip that "challenges Snapdragon X and stomps Intel Meteor Lake"

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 earned high marks in our review for its display, design, and all-day battery life.

Getting an excellent laptop with a 3K OLED display, all-day battery life, and a standout design usually costs a pretty penny. But a $200 discount on the ASUS Zenbook S 16 drops the best version of the laptop down to $1,499.99. For that price you get the model with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB. You also get the best 16-inch AI PC that features one of the most striking designs of 2025.

What is the best AI PC?

As the race to make the best AI PC heats up, laptop manufacturers have to find ways to make devices that stand out. ASUS did just that with the Zenbook S 16. The laptop has a "striking" design according to our Senior Editor Ben Wilson.

The first thing you'll notice about the Zenbook S 16 is its unique chassis material. The laptop features Ceraluminum, which is a ceramic-coated aluminum with a matte finish. The lid of the laptop also has some subtle lines that stand out a bit in a sea of plain laptops.

While the outside of the laptop looks nice, you'll likely spend more time staring at its screen. The Lumina OLED panel of the Zenbook S 16 has 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, according to ASUS. Our testing showed 100% accuracy for sRGB and 94% for Adobe RGB as well.

The 3K OLED panel of the Zenbook S 16 reached 375 nits of brightness in our testing, which is enough for indoor use, but the laptop will struggle in direct sunlight when outdoors.

Wilson discussed the value of the laptop in our Zenbook S 16 review. Note that the following statement was made about the full price of the laptop:

"What stands out the most for ASUS is the fantastic value, starting from only $1,399.99 at Best Buy to bag a 120Hz OLED screen with a color-accurate display, albeit one that performs best indoors and away from natural sunlight is a total bargain when you also factor in the all-day battery life. As more apps open up to cross-platform NPUs, AMD could pull ahead of its rivals."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The display of the ASUS Zenbook S 16 is color accurate, though it struggles in direct sunlight when outdoors. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 in the laptop includes an NPU capable of 50 TOPS, powering AI-enhanced features in Windows 11 and creative apps.

The performance and battery life of the Zenbook S 16 stack up well against the best Windows laptops. As an AI PC, the Zenbook S 16 is optimized for AI tasks, both those built into Windows 11 and actions performed by third-party apps. For example, several creative apps utilize an NPU.

The Zenbook S 16 was one of the first laptops to ship with a Ryzen AI 300 mobile CPU. Solid performance and all-day battery life are made possible by the CPU.

The "fantastic value" of the Zenbook S 16 is even greater now thanks to the $200 discount on the recommended model. With this deal, you’re getting the best Zenbook S 16 configuration — Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 1TB storage, and 32GB RAM — for just $1,499.99. If you've been eyeing a top-tier AI PC, now's the time to grab it.