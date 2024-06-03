ASUS goes all-in on Copilot+ and AMD Ryzen AI 300 with new laptops from Zenbook, Vivobook, TUF Gaming, and more

What you need to know

ASUS announced new AI PCs from its Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG Zephyrus, and TUF Gaming lineups at Computex 2024.

The laptops are powered by AMD's "Zen 5" Ryzen AI 300 processors also announced at Computex.

Thanks to strong NPU performance, the ASUS laptops make the cut for advanced Copilot+ AI features in Windows 11.

Also announced were three new ProArt portable studios, including the ProArt PZ13 as a Surface Pro competitor with Snapdragon X.

The "Great Reset" in the Windows PC industry, as dubbed by our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino, is well underway with new Copilot+ PCs sporting ARM64 Snapdragon X chips, but AMD's "Zen 5" Ryzen AI 300 chips announced at Computex are already boasting a more powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) compatible with Copilot+ AI features in Windows 11.

ASUS followed up AMD's Ryzen AI 300 announcement by unveiling a bunch of new AI PCs from its Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG Zephyrus, and TUF Gaming lineups. They're looking like some mighty impressive Windows laptops for a wide range of users, and we've laid out all the details we could find so far on these new PCs.

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 has an OLED display and "Ceraluminum" lid

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) stands out as a sleek and powerful AI PC built for creators. It measures just 0.43 inches (1.1cm) thin and weighs 3.3 pounds (1.5kg), which is particularly impressive for a 16-inch device made almost entirely from aluminum.

ASUS uses something called "Ceraluminum" for the lid cover, which is a new material that ASUS says feels like ceramic but is strong like aluminum. Considering I'm someone who often puts a skin on my laptop, this material exclusive to ASUS might make me want to keep the chassis bare. You can get the Zenbook S 16 in Scandinavian White or Zumaia Gray colors.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or Ryzen AI 9 365

GPU: AMD Radeon 890M or Radeon 880M

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x

SSD: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: 16 inches, OLED, 3K, 16:10, 120Hz

Webcam: FHD + IR

Ports: Two USB4, USB-A 3.2, HDMI, SD card reader, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 78Wh

Speakers: Six with Dolby Atmos

Weight: 3.2 pounds (1.5kg)

Price: From $1,400

The laptop is powered by up to AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor (CPU) which was also announced at Computex 2024. The CPU has 12 cores and 24 threads, a boost clock up to 5.1GHz, and a 28W TDP, but the major news for AI tasks is the Ryzen AI NPU with 50 TOPS of power.

That's well beyond the 40 TOPS threshold set by Microsoft for Copilot+ features in Windows 11, and it's even better than the 45 TOPS available from Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips. ASUS says the Zenbook S 16 will have up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage and up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It all runs on a sizable 78Wh battery.

As for the touch display, ASUS isn't messing around. It measures 16 inches with a 3K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and an OLED panel for deep color and contrast. Above the display is an FHD webcam with IR and what sounds like human presence detection features.

The laptop's 16-inch frame allows ASUS to include six speakers with Dolby Atmos, as well as a generous selection of ports including two USB4, USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm audio, and an SD card reader.

The Zenbook S 16 is already available to pre-order at Best Buy. A model with a Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, 24GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 3K OLED display starts at $1,400.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 | $1,400 preorder at Best Buy Want to get your hands on the impressive Zenbook S 16 with AMD Ryzen AI CPU and 3K OLED touch display? You can already preorder at Best Buy with prices starting at $1,400.

ASUS Vivobook S 14, S 15, and S 16 models get a makeover

We got our first look at an ASUS Copilot+ laptop on May 20, 2024 when the company announced the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite System-on-Chip (SoC).

ASUS has returned to give the entire Vivobook S lineup — including Vivobook S 14 (M5406), Vivobook S 15 (M5506), and Vivobook S 16 (M5606) — a refresh for AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365 CPUs.

ASUS says these laptops are thinner and lighter than their predecessors, with all-metal builds. The Vivobook S 14 starts at just 0.54 inches (1.39cm) and weighs 2.8 pounds (1.3kg). The refreshed Vivobook S models will be available with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

There's no word yet on the availability or pricing for the new Vivobook S laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 and A16 laptops combine AMD and NVIDIA

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A14 and A16 for 2024. (Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024) CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (140W)

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDRR5x-7500MHz

SSD: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: Up to 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 165Hz, anti-glare, 16:10, G-Sync, 400 nits

Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

Ports: USB4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 90Wh

Weight: 2.8 pounds (2.2kg)

ASUS didn't just stick with AI laptops for professionals and multitaskers. The company also announced two new budget-friendly TUF Gaming laptops with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and NVIDIA discrete GPUs. That's a potent combination of AI performance, especially now that NVIDIA has announced that it's bringing Copilot+ to RTX-powered laptops.

Not only is the NPU in AMD's Ryzen AI 300 chips capable of up to 50 TOPS of performance, but you'll also get up to 321 TOPS of power with the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (140W) available in the ASUS TUF Gaming A16.

Focusing first on the larger 16-inch laptop, ASUS has redesigned the chassis to now measure 0.7 inches (1.79cm) at its thinnest point. It boasts a generous selection of ports, including USB4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack, and it supports Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3.

The 16-inch display has a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, "IPS-level" panel, and an anti-glare finish. It'll also support NVIDIA G-Sync for reduced screen tearing.

ASUS lists up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7500MHz RAM and up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD to run alongside the AMD Ryzen AI 300 chips. A 90Wh battery is included.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2024) CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU (100W)

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-7500MHz

SSD: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: Up to 14 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 165Hz, 16:10, 400 nits, G-Sync

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Ports: USB4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 73Wh

Weight: 3.2 pounds (1.46kg)

Turning now to the smaller TUF Gaming A14, it's a 14-inch laptop with a 2560x1600 (QHD+) display. It's essentially identical to the A16's screen other than the size, with a 165Hz refresh rate, "IPS-level" panel, and NVIDIA G-Sync.

It too has up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, but it tops out at a NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. It does, however, hit a 100W TGP which is higher than a lot of competitors. Like its larger sibling, it comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7500MHz RAM and up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Ports are slightly different, and your workflow might help you choose between the two laptops. The TUF Gaming A14 drops the RJ45 Ethernet port but adds a UHS-II microSD card reader, something I use a lot more often than wired internet.

The TUF Gaming A14 is understandably lighter at 3.2 pounds (1.46kg) and slightly thinner at 0.66 inches (1.69cm). Because of its smaller size, the battery capacity is capped at 73Wh.

There's no word yet from ASUS as to when these new laptops are expected to launch, or at what price.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gets AMD Ryzen AI

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 with AMD Ryzen AI 9 300 CPU. (Image credit: ASUS)

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) we reviewed is currently our favorite gaming laptop, and its larger Zephyrus G16 sibling is getting the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU for strong local AI acceleration.

The Zephyrus G16 (2024) isn't really changing physically, and you'll still get the same sleek design with customizable slash lighting on the lid. ASUS says it will offer the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip alongside up to a NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, itself capable of up to 321 TOPS of AI performance.

You'll be able to configure with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7500MHz RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and an SD card reader supporting the fresh SD Express 7.0 standard. ASUS doesn't yet say when the Zephyrus G16 with AMD Ryzen AI chips will be available or how much it will cost.

What about the new ASUS ProArt laptops?

The new ASUS ProArt PCs (Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS didn't stop without announcing some new ProArt laptops compatible with Copilot+. The ASUS ProArt PZ13 is a 2-in-1 laptop that should compete well with the Surface Pro 11, and it's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips. You can read about the new ProArt PZ13 in our separate announcement post.

ASUS also unveiled ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13 laptops powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 chips. They're more traditional laptops in notebook and convertible form factors, and they should compete well with the MacBook Pro for any creators and designers who'd rather use Windows. Our separate ProArt P16 and PX13 announcement has more details.