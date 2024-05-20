ASUS's inaugural Copilot+ laptop features a 15-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display, numerous ports, and a numeric keypad, offering a straightforward yet refined AI PC experience.

What you need to know

ASUS debuts its Vivobook S 15, the company's first Copilot+ PC.

At just 3.13 lbs, it's a light but very powerful 15-inch laptop with a massive 70WHr battery and 3K 120Hz OLED display.

It's powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and gets up to 18 hours of battery life.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) is now available for pre-order through select retailers here. Additional configurations will be available later this year.

ASUS has launched its first Copilot+ PC, the Vivobook S 15, a 15.6-inch laptop with Windows 11 AI features and a Snapdragon X Elite processor with a powerful Neural Engine (NPU). It is part of the growing Windows on ARM device lineup announced today at Microsoft's AI and Surface event.

Vivobook S 15 Price: TBD

Availability: Preorders now; ships in June

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (78-100)

GPU: Adreno

NPU: Hexagon

RAM: 32 or 16 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz

SSD: 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Display: 15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz OLED. DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified.

Webcam: FHD IR AiSense w/ Windows Studio Effect

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

Ports: 2 X USB4, 2 X USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 X Audio combo jack, 1 X MicroSD

Battery: 70 WHr

Dimensions: 13.88" x 8.93" x 0.58"

Weight: 3.13 lbs

The Vivobook S 15 is designed for users who want to enjoy an enhanced AI user experience, whether for work, study, creation, or entertainment. The laptop boasts a stunning 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos sound, a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a super-smart touchpad with scroll gestures. The Vivobook S 15 also offers incredible portability, with a slim and light all-metal design, a high-capacity 70 Wh battery that lasts up to 18 hours, and ASUS USB-C Easy Charge for convenient charging from any source.

The Copilot+ laptop comes with a comprehensive set of I/O ports, including two USB4 ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, as well as WiFi 7 for blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps.

The Vivobook S 15 integrates advanced features such as Windows Studio Effects, which enhances lighting and noise removal during video calls; ASUS AiSense Camera with AI-powered Security, which enables adaptive dimming and locking; Live Captions for real-time subtitles; and Cocreator, which transforms sketches into finished artworks.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. (Image credit: ASUS)

Interestingly, the laptop also features StoryCube, an ASUS-exclusive AI app that offers a smart, convenient, and powerful way to manage all digital assets, using AI assistance to sort, edit, manage, and export captured raw files

ASUS keeps it conservative, but appealing

ASUS's first Copilot+ PC is traditional, but packs a punch thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. (Image credit: ASUS)

Overall, the Vivobook S 15 looks solid for those who prefer ASUS's top-tier OLED display, ErgoSense keyboard design, and focus on being lightweight while still being powerful.

It's odd to see a 16:9 display in 2024 as the industry has gravitated to the taller 16:10, but this may be a supply issue with ASUS leaning on Samsung's more premium gaming displays for this laptop. Either way, it will be one of the best laptop screens you can get in this form factor.

For number keypad lovers your day has arrived. (Image credit: ASUS)

The rest of the specs, including 16 or 32GB of highspeed RAM, 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a large assortment of ports, make this laptop ideal for creators or anyone who wants something more powerful than Dell's XPS 15 (without GPU) but much lighter with much longer battery life.

While the Vivobook S 15 is conservative in that it's a premium but traditional 15-inch clamshell, ASUS hinted at even more devices and form factors being announced in the coming weeks and months.

What is an AI PC and Copilot+ PC?

The Microsoft Copilot logo. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft has announced a new generation of Windows PCs called Copilot+ PCs, which will feature advanced AI capabilities exclusive to Windows 11. These devices are a subcategory of AI PCs, considered to be 2nd gen, and are equipped with NPUs capable of at least 45 TOPS of power, with the first wave powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chips. Copilot+ PCs are designed to enhance AI functions built into the next version of Windows 11, offering a range of next-gen AI experiences.

Among the notable features is Recall, an AI tool that remembers everything seen and done on the computer, allowing users to search their PC using natural language.

Other improvements include Live Caption translations for 40+ languages, Auto Super Resolution, enhanced image and text generation with Cocreator, and advanced Windows Studio Effects. The first Copilot+ PCs, including Microsoft's own Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices, are set to launch in June, along with devices from ASUS, Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.