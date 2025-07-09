You can get a Snapdragon X-powered laptop for under $500 right now — a low I didn't think we'd see this Prime Day week

It's Amazon Prime Day week, and I've been on the hunt to find the cheapest Snapdragon X laptop. Earlier in the week, I saw a new low of $549 thanks to an ASUS laptop, but that record has already been broken. Today, Snapdragon X crossed below the $500 mark, thanks to this Lenovo deal that brings the IdeaPad Slim 3x down to just $499 on Amazon.

With an original retail price of $679, that's a saving of $180 or 26%, which slashes this laptop to the lowest I've seen for a Snapdragon X laptop. For $499, you're getting one heck of a device, with a large 15.3-inch 1080p display, 16GB RAM, half a terabyte of storage, and a premium metal chassis.

The best midranger Save 27% Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $679 now $499 at Amazon "Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3X is a midrange laptop offering that has just crossed under the $500 mark, bringing Snapdragon X to the lowest price it's ever been. With a large 1080p display, great performance and efficiency, and a large keyboard and trackpad, you can't go wrong with this deal." — Zac Bowden ✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, writing, productivity work, media consumption. ❌Don't buy if: You need a powerful device for intensive tasks, or want a higher resolution or high refresh rate display. 👀See at: Best Buy

Taking a closer look at the specs, the IdeaPad Slim 3x is actually an incredible laptop at this price. That 1080p display is a 16:10 panel, which is perfect for productivity work as it's slightly taller than your usual 16:9 display, making working in documents feel less claustrophobic. That, paired with the fact that it's 15.3-inch in raw size means you won't find this laptop screen too small.

That display is also flanked by thin bezels on all sides, which you don't often see on laptops at this price range. Coming down to the keyboard, we have a full-sized keyboard complete with a number pad for those who like that sort of thing, and a large mechanical trackpad below that which is a joy to use.

It's also just 0.7 inches thin, which is pretty good for a 15-inch laptop like this. On the inside, it has a large 60Wh battery which delivers all day usage, and rapid fast charge that nets you two hours of usage on a 15 minute charge. It also has a built-in fingerprint reader for quick and secure Windows Hello authentication.

It's what's on the inside that truly counts

On the inside, it's powered by a Snapdragon X SoC, which is Qualcomm's newest entry-level chip that offers a great balance of performance and efficiency. It features 8-cores, and packs quite a punch compared to Intel and AMD-powered laptops in the same price range, capable of your everyday productivity-based workflows, internet browsing, media consumption, and even light photo and video editing.

That chip is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which should be more than enough for multitasking between your downloaded apps, files, and media. The Snapdragon X also includes an NPU that outputs 45 TOPS of power, which means this device is also Copilot+ compatible.

A Copilot+ PC is one that gains access to exclusive AI features that are part of Windows 11, including Windows Recall, Click To Do, and Windows Studio Effects. Click To Do, for example, of an AI overlay that you can access at any point by holding down the Windows key on the keyboard and pressing the trackpad.

From there, Click To Do can analyze text or images on your screen, and offer quick actions such as summarizing the text, editing an image, and more. It's super handy, and only available on Copilot+ PCs like this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x.

If you've been looking to dip your toes into the Windows on Arm game, this deal for a Snapdragon X laptop for $499 is probably the best you're going to see this week. I don't anticipate it coming down any lower than this, and of course, because it's Prime Day week, it likely won't last, so hurry if you're interested! You will need an Amazon Prime Membership to take advantage of the deal.