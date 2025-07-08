This might be the cheapest I've ever seen a Snapdragon X laptop — a deal so good I couldn't say no

Amazon Prime Day week has officially started, which means there's now thousands of discounts on great tech if you have a Prime Membership. Up until now, I don't think I've ever seen a Snapdragon X powered laptop on sale for an less than $600, but that now changes with the ASUS VivoBook 14, which can be had for just $549 right now for Prime Day.

At that price point, you're getting one hell of a laptop. Featuring a 1080p 16:10 LCD display, paired with a good keyboard and trackpad, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, this laptop is perfect for productivity-related workflows, web browsing, email, and media consumption.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X SoC, which offers good performance and great battery life. In a laptop like this, with a 1080p display and modest sized 50Wh battery cell, you're going to be able to get through the day and then some on a single charge. And that's the beauty of Snapdragon X.

The laptop is available in either 14-inch or 16-inch display sizes, both featuring a Full HD+ resolution of 1920 x 1200. Usually, the 14-onch model costs $700, but is $250 off for Prime Day bringing it down to just $549. At that price point, you can't go wrong really. It's a great deal on a laptop that's more than capable of most productivity-based tasks.

If you're looking for a laptop that will help you out at work, or you just want something to browse the web, listen to music, and watch YouTube videos, the Vivobook 14 is a great option at $549. Its 16GB RAM makes it great for multitasking across multiple apps and browser tabs, and its 512GB of storage is plenty for apps, files, and music.

Plus, because it's a Snapdragon X laptop, it's also a Copilot+ PC. That means you get access to Microsoft's exclusive AI features for Windows 11, including Windows Recall, Click To Do, and Windows Studio Effects. Click To Do is an AI overlay that you can initiate whenever you want by pressing and holding the Windows key, and clicking your mouse.

From there, Windows will analyze what's on screen and provide you with quick actions such as summarizing text, explaining an image, and more. Windows Studio Effects will let you customize your webcam with filters such as background blur and watercolor effects, and all of these Copilot+ features are powered by the NPU that comes with the Snapdragon X.'

With this Prime Day deal, the 14-inch Vivobook is $549. You can also opt for the 16-inch model for just $50 more at just $599 if you prefer a bigger screen. Ultimately, these are great deals no matter which you go for, and great way to dip your toe into the world of Copilot+ PCs and Windows on Arm.

In fact, I think it's such a good deal, I've bought one for myself, as a secondary machine for testing Windows 11 preview builds!