This new MacBook Pro rival has AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 300 processor, an RTX 4070, and a 4K display

ASUS announced three new laptops at Computex today, including two that run on AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

The ProArt P16 is a large laptop with a 16-inch 4K OLED display and a digital DialPad built into its trackpad.

The Ryzen AI 300 series processors have NPUs with 50 TOPS of performance that power AI features.

ASUS unveiled a trio of PCS at Computex 2024. While all three laptops are from the ProArt lineup, they offer different form factors, strengths, and even a different CPU architecture in the case of one device. I covered the ProArt PZ13 and its Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor in a separate piece, so I'll focus on the AMD Ryzen-powered ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13 here.

The new ProArt PCs run on AMD's newly announced Ryzen AI 300 series processors. Those chips are built on AMD's Zen 5 architecture. They also have built-in NPUs with 50 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second) of performance. That AI-focused figure is higher than what's been seen in a Snapdragon X processor or anything from Intel. At least for the moment, the Ryzen AI 300 mobile processors have the highest TOPS on the market.

The new Ryzen CPUs in the ProArt P16, which are up to 70W, are paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 (105W). That totals 321 TOPS of performance, which should be more than enough for local AI processing. ASUS promises 2.5x faster performance in DaVinci Resolve for video editing tasks and 4.5x faster performance for Adobe Premiere Pro's AI Speech Enhance Importantly, the PC gets 50 TOPS of performance from its NPU, which meets the minimum requirements to be Copilot+ PC.

The ProArt P16 has up to 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage as well. All-in-all, it looks to be an incredibly powerful PC that will compete with the best Windows laptops and some of Apple's offerings.

Previous ProArt laptops had a physical dial that could be used for input in creative apps. ASUS moved away from that design, instead opting for a digital dial built into the trackpad. The physical dial of older ProArt laptops had the benefit of tactile feedback, but it also forced the keyboard to be further away from the touchpad. Swapping to a digital DialPad allowed ASUS to have the touchpad of the ProArt P16 extend all the way up to the keyboard.

ASUS ProArt PX13

ASUS also announced its ProArt PX13 laptop at Computex. The ProArt PX13 is a 13-inch convertible laptop, but rather than having a kickstand and a detachable keyboard, the ProArt PX13 has an attached 3K OLED screen that can flip all the way around. At 3.04 lbs, you probably wouldn't want to use the PC as a tablet, but its versatile form factor allows it to switch into various modes. The ProArt PX13 also has the DialPad seen in the ProArt PZ13.

The ProArt PX13 also runs on a Ryzen AI 300 processor and up to an RTX 4070. The wattages of the CPU (70W) and GPU (90W) are lower than on the ProArt P16, but the ProArt PX13 should still be powerful. Tack on up to 32GB and a 2TB SSD and you have a very capable device.

The ProArt PX13 looks like a solid laptop but the more powerful ProArt P16 and the Snapdragon X-powered ProArt PZ13 took away spotlight that could have otherwise shined on the ProArt PX13.