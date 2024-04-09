"Cracking prices," said my editor when he saw these OLED laptop deals. "To get a new Core Ultra laptop that cheap already is absolutely nuts."

ASUS launched its new Zenbook 14 OLED in December 2023. But despite being only four months old, you can already get the laptop at a discount. Right now, you can get an entry-level Zenbook 14 OLED with an Intel Core Ultra 5 for $599.99 or an Intel Core Ultra 7 model for $799.99. That's a savings of up to $250 depending on the model you choose, creating some of the most affordable Intel Core Ultra laptops on the market.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6568759&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-zenbook-14-oled-14-wuxga-touch-laptop-intel-core-ultra-5-intel-evo-edition-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-jasper-gray%2F6568759.p%3FskuId%3D6568759&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This entry-level Zenbook 14 OLED has an Intel Core Ultra 5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Its standout feature is its OLED display, which promises vibrant colors and high brightness.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6568761&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-zenbook-14-oled-14-wuxga-touch-laptop-intel-core-ultra-7-intel-evo-edition-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-jasper-gray%2F6568761.p%3FskuId%3D6568761&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Bumping up an additional $200 gets a much more capable laptop. This discounted Zenbook 14 OLED has an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It also has Intel Arc graphics, which deliver a hefty boost.

Intel Core Ultra

Intel Core Ultra's include dedicated NPUs, which are optimized for AI tasks. (Image credit: Intel)

As a quick point of clarification, the deal above is on the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED, not the ASUS Zenbook 14X. There are several differences between those two similarly named laptops, but one of the biggest is that the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED runs on an Intel Core Ultra processor while the Zenbook 14X has a 13th Gen Intel CPU.

Intel unveiled its Core Ultra CPUs at the end of 2024. The Zenbook 14 OLED was among the first laptops powered by one of those new processors. In addition to being a newer CPU, Intel Core Ultra chips have integrated NPU which are optimized for AI tasks.

There are two options to choose from when it comes to discounted Zenbook 14 OLED laptops Core Ultra processors. You can opt for the more affordable model with an Intel Core Ultra 5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage and Intel graphics for $599.99 ($200 off). The more powerful model with an Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc graphics is $799.99 ($250 off).

Our Managing Editor Richard Devine has used a laptop with Intel Arc graphics since just after the GPU lineup launched. In addition to Intel Arc provided needed competition for NVIDIA and AMD, the graphics stand in their own right as impressive tech.

Stunning OLED display

The OLED display of the latest Zenbook laptop from ASUS stands out, even when that same laptop has an impressive CPU. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While the Intel Core Ultra chip inside was intended to be the standout feature of the Zenbook 14 OLED, the display of the laptop is what blew Devine away when he saw the laptop at a preview event late last year:

"I doubtless should be waxing lyrical about all the amazing benefits that Core Ultra will bring to the laptop buyer picking one up. But the ZenBook 14 OLED has a killer feature that has nothing to do with Intel: its display. ASUS has been leading the way with packing OLED panels into as many laptops as humanly possible, which won't slow down going into 2024. But this has to be one of the best-looking 14-inch laptop displays I've ever laid my eyes on."

Since it was a press event, ASUS had the 3K version of the Zenbook 14 OLED on display, but the 1920 x 1080 screens are lovely as well. The discounted models above have a lower resolution than their more expensive sibling, which is not discounted, but they still feature OLED panels that promise deep blacks, high contrast, and excellent colors. The budget friendly Zenbook 14 OLED laptops also have 60Hz displays rather than the 120Hz that some versions have.

The discounted Zenbook 14 OLED laptops are one of the most affordable ways to get an Intel Core Ultra CPU in a laptop and also feature lovely OLED displays. But if you want one, you'll have to act quickly. The price of the entry-level model went up $50 since I started writing this piece.