The 3K OLED display of the ASUS VivoBook S15 was called "gorgeous" in our review.

The ASUS VivoBook S 15 is a sleek laptop with a large 15.6-inch display. That screen would be the star of the show if it weren't for the Snapdragon X processor inside stealing headlines about the device. Right now, you can grab the VivoBook S 15 and its gorgeous display for $599.99. That deal slashes $300 off the VivoBook S15 with a 3K OLED display, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage.

ASUS VivoBook S 15

Was: $899.99

Was: $899.99

Now: $599.99 at Best Buy "The ASUS VivoBook S 15 is the first Copilot+ PC I've ever used, and I'm glad it was. This laptop is a joy to use, and while it makes some choices that don't align with my personal preferences, I can see it's a great all-rounder that most people will be more than happy with for $1,299 [the launch price of the PC]. For that price, you get an incredible screen, good battery life, and excellent performance in a chassis that's high-quality and professional." - Zac Bowden, Senior Editor Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Everyday use, someone who wants long battery life from their laptop, creative work. ❌Avoid if: You're looking to do some heavy gaming. Display: 15.6-inch, 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024.

3K OLED display for under $600

We keep track of deals on the best AI PCs and best Copilot+ PCs. It's not rare to see a laptop with a Snapdragon X Plus drop to around $600 — I've even seen Copilot+ PCs for $499.99. But finding a laptop with a 3K OLED display for just under $600 is a rarity.

Dropping down to that price range usually requires bigger tradeoffs, such as a FHD+ display or lower specs. Alternatively, you can buy one of the best Chromebooks and get good specs but a different operating system.

The deal on the VivoBook S15 eliminates the usual tradeoffs for a $600 PC.

In our ASUS VivoBook S15 review, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden highlighted the display of the laptop:

"If it weren't for the silicon on the inside, I'd call the display the star of the show here. It's a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a screen-to-body ratio of 89%, featuring a 2880 x 1620 resolution and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. In short, it's a beautiful display with smooth and crisp visuals, helped by the fact that this laptop display is of the glossy variety."

The VivoBook S 15 was one of the first Copilot+ PCs. It's also one of the best Copilot+ PCs. The impressive 3K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate earned the laptop high marks, as did its battery life.

What is a Copilot+ PC?

Copilot+ PCs meet minimum specs and have NPUs, which are special chips designed for AI. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It seems like everything has some type of Copilot these days. New computers feature a Copilot key, Microsoft has several different types of Copilot tools, and Copilot+ PCs are a thing.

With all that in mind, the Copilot+ PC branding can be a bit confusing. In short, Copilot+ PCs are AI PCs that meet certain specifications.

Even entry-level Copilot+ PCs have at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They also have an NPU with 45 TOPS of power.

Copilot+ PCs are designed with AI in mind, but they're also solid everyday computers. Just think of Copilot+ PC as a standard that makes it clear a PC can perform certain tasks.

Copilot+ PCs also have exclusive features, including:

Auto Super Resolution (Better FPS in games)

Advanced Windows Studio Effects

On-device language translation

Image generation in Paint and Photos

Windows Recall, Click To Do, and improved Windows Search that uses AI are all in testing or available now.

Even if you don't use any of those features, there are benefits to a laptop having an NPU, which is a required processor for Copilot+ PCs, that specialize in AI tasks.

An increasing number of creative apps can leverage an NPU for better performance.

The Copilot+ PC branding is not exclusive to Snapdragon-powered PCs. But the first Snapdragon X-powered PCs are both Copilot+ PCs and PCs using chips built on ARM architecture.

The Snapdragon X Plus inside the ASUS VivoBook S15 that's on sale is an efficient chip with enough power for everyday computing. The $300 discount on the VivoBook S 15 is only available for a limited time, so if it's the right PC for you, make sure to act quickly.