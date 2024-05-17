Save $250 and get one free month of Xbox Game Pass purchasing ASUS' killer laptop

Asus is a well-respected electronics company that specializes in producing high-quality computers, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, graphics cards, tablet PCs, and much more. One example of Asus' stellar craftsmanship is the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop, which is currently on a 24% discount sale at Best Buy, reducing its MSRP from $1049.99 to $799.99 and is including a free month trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop | was $1049.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Take work productivity and content creation to the next level with the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop. This sleek laptop features 15 hours of battery life, 16GB of RAM, a 14-inch OLED touch screen with 1920 x 1200 screen resolution, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 processor, a 1TB SSD, and more. 💰Price check: $1049.99 at Amazon

✅ Perfect for: Students, professionals, and content creators who need a stylish laptop with long battery life and an OLED display that can enhance the quality of photos and videos while editing them. It's also useful for casual users who need to browse the internet while traveling.

❌ Avoid it if: You're a PC gamer looking for a high-end laptop capable of running graphically intense video games, or if you're looking for a more budget-friendly laptop for casual use.

Why should you buy the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop?

The Zenbook 14 is a fantastic laptop, even better at this price. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Asus has shipped remarkable laptops over the years, and the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop is no exception. Even our laptop expect Rebecca Spears lavished it with high praise when she reviewed the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop, saying that it is the "perfect on-the-go laptop for busy professionals, students, and creatives."

This laptop comes equipped with a 14-inch, Asus Lumina OLED display that's capable of displaying images and videos with crystal-clear 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400-nit of brightness, 500 nits of HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, 16:10 aspect ratio, with refresh rates of 60Hz.

It also comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and 16GB of RAM to ensure its performance is running smoothly so you can get your everyday tasks done much easier. On top of that, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop boasts 15 hours of battery life so you can work or browse the internet for long periods before recharging, and it contains an SSD of 1TB so you can store tons of documents, photos, videos into it.

Not to mention, this laptop features a sleek lightweight design so you can easily store it and take it with you on business trips or holidays. Plus, it comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Unfortunately, its MSRP is a hard pill to swallow as it usually runs for $1049.99 at most retailers. Thankfully, Best Buy is here to mitigate that steep price point with a 24% discount, reducing the MSRP down to $799.99. As a bonus, Best Buy is also offering a month of free access to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service to anyone who uses this discount deal to buy the laptop.

While the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop isn't built for hardcore PC gaming, it is still a nice bonus deal as you can still use free Game Pass time to play the Best Xbox games on your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, if you happen to have one. Plus, you can use the Game Pass to play Minecraft on your ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop, as that game doesn't require high-end PC specs to run.

So, if you're looking for one of the best PC laptops that can render images and videos with high graphical fidelity for work purposes with lightning-fast performances (while grabbing free access to Xbox Game Pass access in the process), then get on Best Buy's discount deal for the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop while it lasts.