I get free headphones to test for my job, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is so good that I paid full price—but you don’t have to

Full disclosure: I’ve been a fan of Bose headphones for many years, starting with 2017’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones. These headphones have been my companion for this job on 16-hour flights to Asia and everywhere else. I also regularly use the Bose Sport Earbuds and QuietComfort Earbuds II for the gym and work. I also bought every pair, as Windows Central has no relationship with Bose.

Nothing prepared me for how good the Bose QuietComfort Ultra was compared to anything else, including Sony’s WH1000XM line. The good news is you don’t have to pay the admittedly absurd $429 like I did, as Amazon now has the QuietComfort Ultras for $329 (saving $100), which makes buying them more reasonable.

Here’s why you should get them.

Sorry (not sorry), nothing beats Bose’s audio profile and ANC

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in sandstone that I bought for $429 with no regrets. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Future)

I receive many headphones from companies like Sony, HP/HyperX, Razer, Dell, and more, ranging from earbuds to high-end over-the-ear styles. Many of these make our best PC gaming headsets.

Nothing has impressed me more than Bose, though. It’s why, despite having a basket full of really nice headphones, I fork over my money to buy Bose products (I also live in Massachusetts, where Bose is based, which I find kind of awesome).

While the company only recently added an EQ to its mobile apps, I often leave them set as is because the sound of the box is so good. The QuietComfort Ultras take this to a new level with many advanced features not found in other Bose products, let alone ones from competitors. For example:





Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) : The QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer the most effective ANC of any Bose over-ear model.

: The QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer the most effective ANC of any Bose over-ear model. Immersive Audio Modes : They introduce spatial audio modes for a more immersive listening experience.

: They introduce spatial audio modes for a more immersive listening experience. AptX Adaptive Bluetooth Codec : This codec supports high-quality streaming on compatible devices.

: This codec supports high-quality streaming on compatible devices. Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint Connectivity : This lets you connect to multiple devices simultaneously.

: This lets you connect to multiple devices simultaneously. CustomTune Technology : The headphones adapt their sound and noise canceling based on your hearing characteristics and environment.

: The headphones adapt their sound and noise canceling based on your hearing characteristics and environment. Touch Volume Control: A new feature for easier volume adjustments.

When combined with Bose's making what I think are the most comfortable headphones around, you get something that I won’t be parting with for many years. I’m serious about this, as I’ve had to fly to Asia multiple times over the last few years, and between rides to and from the airport, connections, and actual flight times, I’m often traveling for 24 hours or more. Having 20 hours of battery life (and Type-C charging) is imperative for such adventures.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra • Colors: Black, White Smoke, Sandstone

• Battery Life: Up to 24 hours (18 hours with Immersive Audio)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive support

• Weight: 253 grams (8.96 ounces)

• Noise Cancellation: World-class noise cancellation with Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode

• Audio Features: Bose Immersive Audio, CustomTune technology

• Included Accessories: Carry case, 3.5 mm to 2.5 mm audio cable, USB-C (A to C) cable (20 inches)

• Other Features: Built-in mic and controls, no waterproofing

The active noise cancellation (ANC) is also top-notch, and I find it better than my Sony WH1000XM3’s. Besides quieting people talking, it also gets rid of airplane engine noise, which has been shown to increase fatigue, which is already bad enough when traveling for more than 10 hours, and newer research even links it to “cardiovascular disease including hypertension, ischemic heart disease, heart failure and stroke,” which is mind-blowing.

CustomTune Technology is what it sounds like. The headphones use external microphones to auto-adjust the sound profile and ANC based on noise levels.

Qualcomm AptX, a lossless audio technology, improves sound quality over standard Bluetooth, making it excellent for devices with Snapdragon Sound, like modern Android phones and even Snapdragon X Copilot+ PCs. Lossless AptX is excellent for music on the go (my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6) or watching movies on my favorite laptop, the Qualcomm-powered Surface Pro 11 (also on sale).

Sure, I paid $349 for the Bose QuietComfort Ultras, but I also have no regrets about doing so. Luckily, you can get them for a lot cheaper, and if you travel a lot or just want the best over-the-ear headphones (that are light and comfortable), you should get them right now.

Which color should you get?

Bose offers four main colors for the QuietComfort Ultras including black, blue, sandstone, and white smoke. There's actually a fifth color that even I didn't know about call "diamond" and it represents the 60th anniversay of Bose, which is awesome. Unfortunatley, that version isn't on sale.

I went with sandtone as I liked the muted grey/brown base color with the super slightly bronzey finish. That version is a teeny bit more flashy than black, but it's definitely not bold (despite the stock photos). I've had the class Bose blue for the QC35 IIs and liked them a lot.

Black is what I'd call "stealth wealth," as no one will know what headphones you're wearing, which is ideal if you don't want any attention.

Are they really worth $329?

Yes.

Look, Amazon (and Best Buy) have super-simple returns. Buy 'em, try 'em, and if you think my recommendation was BS, then just return them. But I'm telling you, once you use AptX and immersive audio to listen to Pink Floyd's 'Have a Cigar' from Wish You Were Here at full quality and try watching Interstellar (2014) on your PC, ideally wired, you'll be sold.

I'll also apologize in advance for making you spend $329 on headphones, but you won't regret it.

Why should I listen to you?

I've been running this website for just over 17 years. In that time, I have had a lot of experience with audio, headphones, microphones, laptops, PCs, phones, and more. Not only do I get the best hardware to try out, but I know everyone else in this business, and we all talk about tech. Everyone I know agrees QuietComfort Ultras are awesome, like this gushing review from our sister site Android Central.