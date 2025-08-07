Ninja Gaiden 4 Can Run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X — Letting Players Choose Framerate Over Graphics

Players that dive into Ninja Gaiden 4 will have the option of choosing better graphics or an improved framerate, while Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 users can run the game at 120 FPS.



Anyone that boots the game up on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will have a couple of options to choose from, with Ninja Gaiden 4 allowing players to tell the game to prefer resolution or framerate consistency while targeting 60 FPS.



In addition to those two options, the game also has a 120 FPS high framerate mode, allowing players to exchange additional visual fidelity for a faster, more reactive gameplay experience.



This 120 FPS option isn't available on Xbox Series S, where the game instead simply runs at 60 FPS.

There's a long list of games that have some sort of 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X|S, though additions have slowed down in the last couple of years as new games push the hardware in more advanced ways.



With less cross-generation games that also launch on the 12-year-old Xbox One and PlayStation 4 hardware, there's simply far less overhead for developers to play around with on the newer consoles.



It's still possible to get a game running at this high framerate — Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, which launched earlier this year, also features a 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 — but this type of support is increasingly the exception, not the rule.



Of course, players with a dedicated gaming PC will also be able to get the game going at 120 FPS, provided they've got powerful enough hardware and a monitor that supports that refresh rate.

Options are always great where possible

Yakumo has access to multiple weapons, including a powerful Lance. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Personally, I'll be sticking with the 60 FPS mode when Ninja Gaiden 4 launches later this year. Still, I really appreciate this option being included for some consoles, and I'm sure that many of the most skilled players will want to take advantage of those extra frames as they rack up incredible combos in the super-challenging Master Ninja mode.



In the meantime, if you're excited to learn more ahead of launch, be sure to check out my second Ninja Gaiden 4 preview. I spent a few hours going hands-on with new protagonist Yakumo and series mainstay Ryu Hayabusa, trying out different weapons like the Lance and testing the Challenge Mode for the first time.



Overall, I've come away even more excited than before, with the gameplay feeling awesome as these two ninjas pulverize their way through humanoid and daemonic foes alike. It can be a challenge, but there are plenty of options in order to make sure the experience feels right, no matter your skill level.



Ninja Gaiden 4 is being developed as a collaborative effort, with Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja overseeing the work done by PlatinumGames. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Studios is aiding as the title's publisher.



Ninja Gaiden 4 is slated to launch on Oct. 21, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC), and PlayStation 5. Like all Xbox first-party games, the standard edition is available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.