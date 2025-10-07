Jesse Faden's adventure just got even better.

Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment released an update on Monday for its 2019 game, Control, bringing new features to the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions after launching a similar patch on PC earlier in the year.

This update finally introduces proper HDR (high dynamic range) support, meaning far better colors that actually take advantage of modern displays.

120hz support also means that Control can run far faster framerates (in theory, depending on what's happening on-screen), joining the list of games that technically run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X|S.

Finally, last but certainly not least, there are now three outfits and an extra side mission available for everyone. The outfits were previously preorder bonuses, while the side mission (which stars Hideo Kojima, of Kojima Productions) was locked to the deluxe edition of Control on PlayStation 4.

Below, you can find the full patch notes from Remedy Entertainment:

Outfits

The following outfits are now available to all players. The outfits can be accessed and equipped from the Control Point in the Central Executive Sector area. Astral Dive Suit (formerly a pre-order exclusive) Tactical Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive) Urban Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)



Missions

All players will receive the mission Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, featuring voiceover by Hideo Kojima. The mission is playable when you pick up the Dr Tokui Tapes collectible in the Extrasensory Lab of the Research Sector. (This mission was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of Control.)



Graphics (Xbox Series X|S)

Added a new setting “Unlock Frame Rate”, enjoy!

Added VRR and 120Hz display output support for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode settings

[Xbox Series X] Unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode

[Xbox Series S] Unlocked the frame rate limitations for Performance Mode settings

Improved Temporal Anti Aliasing (TAA) quality

Added HDR support

Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding

Graphics (PlayStation 5)

Added a new setting “Unlock Frame Rate”, enjoy!

Added VRR and 120Hz display output support for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, and unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode setting

Improved Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) quality

Added HDR support

Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding

[PlayStation 5 Pro] Added PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) support. Using PSSR results in smoother edges, improved hair, and vegetation visual quality. Using PSSR can slightly impact performance, so if you would rather have the original “look” of Control, you can disable PSSR in the settings.

[PlayStation 5 Pro] Improved Screen Space Reflections in Performance Mode

[PlayStation 5 Pro] Updated Texture and Shadow resolution filtering (anisotropic)

General (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5)

Fixed grenade projectiles indicators only updating at 30 fps. Now they update properly everywhere they should.

Improved the sorting of character and weapon mods

Control is worth revisiting as work on the sequel continues

Control introduces Jesse Faden, director of the FBC. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm glad to see Remedy Entertainment sticking with its games and providing an update this far out from release. Yes, it would've been nice to have these features a while ago (especially HDR) but better late than never.

I'm tempted to give Control a replay now, especially since it's going to be a bit before we learn more about Control 2. The developers have confirmed that the sequel will be a full action-RPG, which could be an interesting shake-up compared to Remedy's prior titles.

For more in that world, you can also check out FBC: Firebreak, Remedy's co-op shooter that launched back in June. The game is receiving plenty of updates, with more slated to come in the future.

Control: Ultimate Edition is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), and PlayStation 5. It's also available in Xbox Game Pass at the Essential, Premium, and Ultimate tiers.

