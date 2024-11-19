Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy Entertainment is making a big change with one of its next games

Control puts players in control of Jesse Faden, director of the FBC.

What you need to know

Developer Remedy Entertainment shared some updates on its project pipeline in a Capital Markets Day event.

Remedy revealed that its 2023 survival-horror game Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8 million copies.

Remedy also shared that the upcoming Control 2 will be an action-RPG, and that it needs to sell between 3 to 4 million copies in its lifetime to recoup its costs.

We've got a better idea of where one of the most unique studios in the gaming industry is headed.

Remedy Entertainment shared a comprehensive look at its overall business strategy in a Capital Markets Day 2024 event. During the event, Remedy's presentation revealed that the upcoming Control 2 will be an action-RPG, marking a genre shift compared to the studio's prior titles. While the original Control (which launched in 2019) allowed players to upgrade their skills and complete side quests, the game was still firmly an action-adventure title.

Remedy also revealed that its survival-horror title Alan Wake 2 has now sold over 1.8 million copies. While Remedy acknowledges that launching as an Epic Games Store exclusive limited the sales potential of the game and Alan Wake 2 is not yet profitable, the company still believes this was the right call.

"It is highly questionable that the game would've turned out to be the masterpiece it is without the support of Epic," says chief commerical officer Johannes Paloheimo.

Remedy is all-in on self-publishing

Remedy is self-publishing the Control spinoff, FBC: Firebreak, which is slated for next year. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Looking ahead, Remedy Entertainment is self-publishing a number of its upcoming games.

This includes Control 2 as well as the co-op spinoff title FBC: Firebreak, which tasks three players with teaming up and stopping incursions into the Oldest House. FBC: Firebreak is slated to launch at some point in 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, and will be available day one through Xbox Game Pass.

Per Remedy, FBC: Firebreak needs to sell around 3 million copies for a complete return on investment (ROI), while Control 2 needs to sell around 3 to 4 million copies, with Remedy's chief financial officer Santtu Kallionpää saying these numbers are "realistic" for the company to achieve.

Control 2 does not currently have a release window, meaning it's likely launching at some point after FBC: Firebreak. This could indicate a 2026 release window, but we'll have to wait for more information.