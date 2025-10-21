Is Ninja Gaiden 4 on Xbox Game Pass? Here's the lowdown — one of gaming's most legendary action franchises is back in a big way

Is Ninja Gaiden 4 on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Ninja Gaiden 4 is available to play through Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox and PC at launch, with PC Game Pass giving access to it on the latter and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate providing it on both. Notably, Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers will also get access within the next year.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is on Xbox Game Pass at launch

NINJA GAIDEN 4 - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Not counting remasters like this year's Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, it's been a long, long 13 years since the last mainline entry in the legendary action-adventure franchise. The hack-and-slash series has a legacy that stretches all the way back to the arcades of 1988, so it's been quite frustrating for its fans that such a long time has passed without a follow-up to 2012's Ninja Gaiden 3.

However, at long last, that wait is now over thanks to the arrival of Ninja Gaiden 4 — a highly anticipated sequel created by a coalition of Team Ninja (Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty) and PlatinumGames (NieR: Automata, Bayonetta) developers backed by publishing from Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios.

The title has reviewed very well across its Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 platforms, and has brought Ninja Gaiden back into the spotlight after years of relative obscurity. We've conducted our own review of the game as well here at Windows Central, with Executive Editor Jez Corden awarding it a strong score of 4/5 stars.