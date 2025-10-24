Is Football Manager 26 on Xbox Game Pass?
After the cancellation of last year's game, Football Manager 26 marks a return for the popular franchise, and you might not need to buy it.
Yes, it is! Like previous titles in the Sega-published franchise, Football Manager 26 will be on Xbox Game Pass, and on day one.
Both console and PC will be supported, and both versions of the game — the regular one and the console edition — will be on Game Pass.
The console version can also be played on PC, the game is mostly the same, but the UI is optimized for controllers, so it'll be the better version for the Xbox Ally and other handheld gaming PCs.
Which tier of Xbox Game Pass do I need for Football Manager 26
Football Manager 26 will only be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
When does Football Manager 26 release on Xbox Game Pass?
Football Manager 26 will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. It's currently set to launch on November 4, 2025.
After a hiatus last year, the Football Manager franchise is making its triumphant return to console and PC.
Football Manager 26 is almost upon us, with the added good news that it'll be on Xbox Game Pass for subscribers to play from day one. '
The bad news is that it'll only be available on the Ultimate and PC tiers of Game Pass. The recent pricing changes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means it's more expensive than ever to play it this way on console.
Ultimate or PC Game Pass is the only way to get day one releases, so unless you need to also play on an Xbox console, the PC Game Pass route is by far the best value.
Microsoft has also added handheld gaming PC compatibility information to the Xbox app already for Football Manager 24, and it's good news. It's not a demanding title, so as expected, it'll play fine on handhelds like the Xbox Ally.
The caveat to that is that it comes with a warning that some text may not be as readable on a small screen, which is to be expected. Football Manager 26 will be very data and text heavy, so I'd recommend going for the console edition on a handheld gaming PC.
But if you're a subscriber to the right tier of Game Pass, you're all set for November 4!
There's still an opportunity to grab some Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time at its older price of $19.99 per month, so if you need it, the time is very much now.