Is Football Manager 26 on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, it is! Like previous titles in the Sega-published franchise, Football Manager 26 will be on Xbox Game Pass, and on day one.

Both console and PC will be supported, and both versions of the game — the regular one and the console edition — will be on Game Pass.

The console version can also be played on PC, the game is mostly the same, but the UI is optimized for controllers, so it'll be the better version for the Xbox Ally and other handheld gaming PCs.