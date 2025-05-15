The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds have been my go-to for gaming audio, effectively sidelining my Xbox headset for the foreseeable future. They are just way more comfortable to use on a daily basis.



I've been more than impressed with them and while they are pretty pricey at $159.99 on Amazon, the convenience is totally worth the cost.



This week SteelSeries dropped a new color of the Gamebuds, and not only does it tickle the part of my brain that's a sucker for transparent accessories, they remind me a heck of a lot of the ultra rare orange Halo Xbox that was given out to developers. Unfortunately, the new color isnt compatible with Xbox. Boo! Wasted potential!



These orange gamebuds, which Steelseries is calling the 'Glorange' range are simply stunning and they do still work with gaming handhelds like Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and of course will work with PlayStation consoles, but I can't help but be a little bit disappointed.

JUICY SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds (Glorange): $159.99 at steelseries.com These gaming earbuds can be switched on the fly between wireless with the USB-C dongle, or Bluetooth, and have fantastic sound for gaming on ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Steam Deck and many other gaming handhelds. With up to 40 hours battery life in the case you'll want to use them with everything. If you want the Xbox ones though, you'll have to grab the grey pair here on Amazon.



(In regards to the Xbox compatible edition) "The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are the first Xbox and PC "gaming" earbuds that I feel truly check all the right boxes, across performance, features, and price." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Gamebuds that can replace your headset and your Airpods

Image 1 of 5 'Glorange' is a play on Glory x Orange (and not Glow like I thought) (Image credit: SteelSeries) The coolest orange I've ever seen (Image credit: SteelSeries) You can toggle between ANC and transparency mode as well as using gaming presets (Image credit: SteelSeries) The Arctis Gamebuds are water, dirt and dust resistant (Image credit: SteelSeries) I don't look as cool as this guy in mine, but who cares, I'm gaming. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds have completely replaced my Xbox gaming headset and despite their high price tag I'd totally be down to grab this new color if it was compatible with Xbox, as it reminds me so much of the ultra rare limited edition Halo Orange Xbox that was given out to developers.

SteelSeries are trolling me with this release (Image credit: Future/ Youtube ( MetalJesusRocks)

The buds are still worth checking out, because they are compatible with PlayStation and gaming handhelds. Whether you want to use Bluetooth or the handy USB-C wireless receiver that comes packed in the case (I prefer the latter) these are an absolute dream to use for gaming.



The Arctis Gamebuds have a companion app with which you can use presets for specific games, from Call of Duty to Diablo 4, there are over 200 game-specific settings to choose from.



The 10-hour battery life is meaty too considering they charge for up to 40 hours within the case between uses. The case also supports wireless quick charge so I can throw on the same charging pad as my smartphone. Our Executive Editor gave these a 4 out of 5 in our Arctis Gamebuds for Xbox review, and I know how picky he is with headsets.



I'm not sure why SteelSeries have left Xbox out of this limited edition launch, and can only think the PlayStation version of the grey colorway have sold better (though this is just my own speculation).



More puzzling is that the Xbox edition are compatible with everything — including PS5. So in my opinion are the better value pick, though it is confusing from a consumer standpoint. Let's just blame Microsoft for being annoying and not just using Bluetooth compatibility on their console like everybody else. Curse you Microsoft!



While I won’t be picking up a second pair of these Gamebuds, the Glorange edition is still an absolute win for PlayStation and handheld gamers. As for me, I’ll stick with my trusty Xbox-compatible set for now.