Can a pair of earbuds really make me ditch my gaming headset?

When the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds were first announced, I was intrigued. I'm a creature of habit generally, and once I find a headset I like, I stick with it. I've gone through two LucidSound LS50X headsets now because they’re incredibly comfortable and suit my needs, and I’ve been too stubborn to change. But the idea of a lighter pair of earbuds I could pop in and out was interesting. I didn’t expect the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds to completely convert me away from using a headset, but here we are. After using them for around six weeks, I can’t imagine life without them.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I had low expectations but I'm officially a gaming earbud convert

I have tested gaming-specific earbuds before, namely the Prism XR Vega T1 with my Steam Deck, but these are the first I've tried that are actually compatible with Xbox, allowing for more immersive gaming rather than just my handheld sessions of Balatro. Recently, I’ve been playing through Dragon Age: The Veilguard, sitting next to my partner who’s playing Death Stranding on his Xbox. Sitting with an headset on isn’t the most sociable, but of course, I want to hear the dialogue in my own cut scenes. Wearing earbuds is actually a great solution; I often just wear one in my ear facing away from my partner so we can still chat while I hear my game perfectly.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The real surprise for me, though, was how well they actually performed in a party chat situation. I’ve been jumping into a lot of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 recently and fully expected to have to switch back to my headset for those sessions. However, my party could hear me perfectly via the mic on the GameBuds. I could hear gunshots and footsteps clearly too, and there’s a companion app with the buds that lets you switch your EQ to match the game you’re playing. Going from a cinematic RPG with a soaring soundtrack to a stealthy FPS? You just tell the app, and it boosts certain sounds. It’s super handy, with over 100 presets available (and more likely to be added in future updates).

Bunch of audio presets on these for games, no Dragon Age yet but Diablo 4 is there! pic.twitter.com/NOescE4qBhNovember 2, 2024

These earbuds have really managed to pack so much functionality into such a small form factor without compromising on comfort or performance. The clarity of the audio and the convenience of switching between my Xbox and my phone audio is brilliant. Whether I’m gaming on my Xbox or taking a quick break with a podcast on my phone, I just tap the sides of the buds to switch between the 2.4GHz sound and the Bluetooth connectivity. It's a shame these two audio streams don't work in sync, but it's a rare occurrence I'd want to use both simultaneously.



The case for the buds holds 40 hours of battery life, and I rarely have to charge them. They run for 10 hours before needing to go back in the case, which is also compatible with wireless charging docks (but I simply plug into my nearest mobile charger).



The only real drawback is the less-than-elegant way they connect to the Xbox. If there was one thing I could change, it would be having the receiver just plug directly into the port rather than this wire, which I find unsightly, but I don't notice it much when I'm playing. The USB-C connection needs to have the included USB-A adapter attached for Xbox use, and I’d rather they had just had a swappable connection. It's a small grumble, and I'm grateful at least that the Xbox just recognizes the earbuds as a headset instantly with no messing around.

The receiver is plugged in using the USB-C to A adapter (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

SteelSeries accessories tend to lean toward the premium end of the market, and at $159.99, the Arctis GameBuds are no exception. It’s not a price to be taken lightly and not something I would recommend without really loving it, but for me, their versatility justifies the cost. Because they’re portable and work seamlessly with everything I use—Xbox, mobile, and my Steam Deck—I’m confident I’ll get my money’s worth. In fact, I’ve found myself wearing them every time I play Xbox, opting for them over struggling through games on mute to avoid disturbing others or wearing a bulky headset.

As someone fortunate enough to test a lot of gaming accessories, not everything I try makes it into my daily rotation. But these have completely won me over, and I can’t see myself going back to a traditional headset.

For anyone looking to downsize from a bulky headset or add a versatile audio solution to their gaming setup, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are definitely worth considering.