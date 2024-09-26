SteelSeries is launching a new line of gaming earbuds dubbed the 'Arctis Gamebuds' for Xbox and PC
Listen to your favorite games with new levels of "exceptional sound quality" through SteelSeries' brand new Arctis Gamebuds.
What you need to know
- SteelSeries, a world-renowned manufacturer of gaming-related products such as headphones, keyboards, mice, and more, has announced a new gaming earbud product for home consoles and PC.
- This new product is called the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds and features a plethora of highly advanced tech designed to enhance the sound quality of whatever game the user is playing whether it's an Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or PC title.
- The Arctis GameBuds are available for pre-order and will be released worldwide at online retailers and local stores on October 29, 2024.
Today on September 26, 2024, SteelSeries, the critically acclaimed manufacturer of gaming peripherals and accessories, revealed a new line of earbud products called the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds. These gaming earbuds are designed to elevate a player's auditory experience while playing their favorite home console and PC titles while being comfortable to wear.
Here is everything you need to know about the technical capabilities of the SteelSeriesArctis GameBuds, which certainly seem like they have a shot at landing in our best Xbox headsets and best PC gaming headsets round ups in the future.
The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are equipped with a myriad of advanced technologies to heighten the audio quality of video games and other forms of media such as music, work, entertainment, and more.
For starters, these earbuds are compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and other systems thanks to their Cross-Platform Wireless Adapter, Bluetooth 5.3, and 2.4Ghz "Quantom Wireless" so they can be connected wirelessly to these aforementioned platforms with stable connections with ultra-low latency. You can also switch between Bluetooth and Quantum Wireless instantly by triple-tapping the earbud's on-ear button. Sadly, it doesn't seem like they sport simultaneous sound channels, though. They do, however, have active noise cancelling.
In addition, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have a Mobile Companion App that will allow you to use extremely detailed audio present options for over a hundred PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S titles that can easily switched at any time depending on what game you're playing.
If you need to charge the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds after a long gaming session, you can charge them inside its case thanks to its built-in Qi Wireless Charging feature, you can charge without needing a cable and have extra storage space for a 2.4GHz adapter.
Other technological features that the Arctis GameBuds possess include:
- Intense 360° Audio that will provide spatial audio support for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. (Tempest 3D audio is fully supported on Xbox Series X|S).
- A 4-Mic Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation system (ANC for short) to block out unwanted noises while gaming to maintain immersion. The ANC system also has a Transparency Mode for when the user wants to hear their surroundings.
- A long battery life of 40 hours with 10+ hours for each use and three extra charges in the dock (for a total of 40+ hours). You can also grab three hours of use with just 15 minutes of USB-C fast charging.
- An Ergonomic design with multiple silicone tips included so the earbuds can be firmly secured in the user's ears while remaining comfortable to wear during long hours of gaming.
- IP55 Water Resistance to protect the earbuds from being damaged by dust, dirt, and water so they can used during harsh rain showers, extreme workout sessions, and lengthy gaming sessions.
Does SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have what it takes to be one of the gaming earbuds in the business?
SteelSeries is highly regarded among the gaming community for producing some of the best Xbox gaming headsets and best PC gaming headsets in the industry like the Arctis Nova Pro, Arctis Nova 7X Wireless, and the Arctis 1 Wireless to name but a few.
With such a pedigree behind it, SteelSeries plans to apply that same level of polish to the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds so they can avoid the technical shortcomings of traditional earbuds such as poor battery life from being used all day, being unable to pair across multiple platforms via Bluetooth, or simple fatigue.
Will the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds be able to avoid these trappings thanks to its advanced features and enable users to listen to the best Xbox games and best PC games at the highest audio quality possible? We will have to wait to find out when the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds releases on October 29, 2024.
The Arctis GameBuds are available for pre-order at select online retailers and will be available to purchase at online and local stores on October 29, 2024.
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds
SteelSeries is planning to set a new benchmark for audio console gaming with the Arctis GameBuds. These Bluetooth 5.3 earbuds come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, a Cross-Platform Wireless Adapter, Intense 360° Audio, compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and much more.
Pre-order at: SteelSeries | Best Buy
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!