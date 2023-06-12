What you need to know

Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct on Sunday June 11.

The team featured dozens of high-profile games, and an impressive number of updates and new reveals.

We've created a video that conveniently covers the biggest announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase in five minutes.

Yesterday, Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct. With anticipation and expectations through the roof, fans were incredibly eager to see what games Xbox and its teams have been cooking up. Thankfully, Xbox came thoroughly prepared with one of the strongest showings in the brand’s history. If you missed the gauntlet of updates and new game reveals, our latest video breaks down the biggest announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 in five minutes.

In addition to noteworthy showings from partners like Capcom and Atlus, Xbox gave audiences a confidently stronger picture of the future of Xbox Game Studios. Fable, Avowed, South of Midnight, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and several other key first-party games were presented at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct. Xbox even unveiled new hardware as a brief "one-more thing" moment. Considering the recent controversy surrounding the launch of Redfall and the noise of the ongoing Activision/Blizzard acquisition, this was a rejuvenating moment for the brand.

Compared to previous outings from Microsoft, the team delivered in a monumental way for fans. The snappy, rapid-fire pace of the Xbox Games Showcase viewers engaged from start to finish. As someone sharing the moment with the gaming community, it was difficult keeping up.

