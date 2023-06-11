Surprise! Starfield preorders are LIVE for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Immediately following Microsoft's 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda gave fans a closer look at the gameplay and world of Starfield, the studio's highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi RPG, with a Starfield Direct presentation.

At the conclusion of the Starfield Direct, Bethesda surprisingly announced that preorders for Starfield are now live for both Xbox and PC.

There are three editions of Starfield available: a Standard Edition, a Premium Edition, and a Constellation Edition with Collector's Edition-style collectibles.

Starfield's release date hasn't change, and is scheduled to launch on September 6, 2023.

Preorders for Bethesda's exciting new sci-fi RPG, Starfield, have officially gone live and are available to purchase now for both Xbox and Windows PC. Below, you'll find links to every retailer you can get the game from, as well as details on each of its editions.

Preorders became available at the conclusion of Bethesda's Starfield Direct, a dedicated presentation that gave fans a closer look at its gameplay, the "NASA punk" style of its world, and various role-playing systems. The Starfield Direct itself came after Microsoft's main Xbox Games Showcase, a show where the publisher featured tons of in-game/in-engine footage and updates for upcoming Xbox games like Avowed and the reboot of Fable.

There are three editions of Starfield that you can preorder. The first, the Standard Edition, simply includes the base game. Then there's the Premium Edition, which features the base game as well as five days of Early Access to the game, access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion (when it releases), an exclusive Constellation Skin Pack, and Starfield's Digital Artbook as well as its Official Soundtrack.

Then there's the Constellation Edition, which is a Collector's Edition-style package with attractive physical collectibles. These include the snazzy Chronomark Watch and Case, a Steelbook Case, a Constellation patch, and a Credit Stick with a laser-etched code for the game, along with everything from the other editions. Unsurprisingly, this is the most expensive edition, but for collectors and diehard fans of Bethesda games, it'll be an attractive option.

Notably, PC Starfield players can get the game for 20% off right now thanks to a killer deal on the Steam version that's available from GreenManGaming. This discount probably won't be around for long — it's wild that it's even available at all — so take advantage of it while you can!

Starfield's release date is still September 6, 2023, and we're hoping it'll end up being one of the best Xbox games for RPG fans when it launches. Interested in some themed collectibles to go with your preorder? Check out this Starfield-themed wireless Xbox controller and headset.

Starfield Standard Edition The Standard Edition of Starfield includes the base game as well as the Old Mars Skin Pack and Laser Cutter preorder bonus. Buy at: Xbox | Steam (GMG)

Starfield Premium Edition The Premium Edition of Starfield includes the main preorder bonus and the base game, along with five days of Early Access to the game, access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it releases, a Constellation Skin Pack, and access to a Starfield Digital Art Book and its Official Soundtrack. Buy at: Xbox | Steam (GMG)