Clockwork Revolution from InXile Entertainment brings Steampunk vibes to the Xbox Games Showcase

What you need to know

Clockwork Revolution was announced as the first new title from InXile Entertainment since their acquisition.

The game is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass day one.

Expect the game to be a time-bending steampunk first person RPG.

InXile Entertainment shook up the tail end of the Xbox Games Showcase this year with a reveal trailer for their upcoming first-person RPG, Clockwork Revolution. InXile was acquired by Xbox during their massive buying spree in 2018, and Clockwork Revolution marks the first title from the studio since that acquisition.

InXile Entertainment's portfolio contains titles like Wasteland 3 and Torment: Tides of Numenara. A full deep dive of into the trailer was posted on the Xbox blog, where studio head Brian Fargo explained that Clockwork Revolution takes place during the Victorian-era in a metropolis known as Avalon. Steam trains can be seen overhead, and the wealthy replace their limbs with ornate clockwork prosthetics. There's also plenty of robot servants bustling around.

The city of Avalon is what it is due the nefarious deeds of one Lady Ironwood, and it will be up to the player to utilize a device known as the Chronometer to travel back in time and influence the past. Back in the present day the player will experience the ramifications and consequences of their past behaviors. The players choices will affect the people, stories, and even the city itself in unexpected ways.

Brian Fargo credits Microsoft and Xbox for giving InXile Entertainment the resources and support needed so that the studio could create their first AAA first-person action RPG. There is no release date yet for Clockwork Revolution, and the title is still in early development. The trailer, while in engine, was in a pre-alpha state.