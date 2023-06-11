Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 announced alongside a Dune crossover

For everyone who needs a new excuse to take to the skies, Xbox Game Studios Publishing and Asobo Studio have been hard at work expanding their premiere flight simulator.



During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, the teams announced Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the sequel to Microsoft Flight Simulator. New types of missions include firefighting and more. You can take a look at this massive evolution of the game's structure below:

That's not all though. Another ambitious crossover is on the way to Flight Simulator. When you watched Dune (2021), did you ever dream of flying an Ornithopter? If so, your dreams will come true, with a Dune crossover coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator on Nov. 3, 2023, coinciding with the theatrical launch of Dune: Part Two. Take a look:

