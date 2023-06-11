Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth coming to Xbox and PC in early 2024

What you need to know

SEGA has unveiled a new game in the Like a Dragon series at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023

This new game is called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and will star Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows in early 2024.

On June 11, 2023, during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, SEGA revealed a new trailer for the next major entry in SEGA's popular Like a Dragon franchise (formally known in the West as Yakuza) — Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This new game is set to be released in early 2024 and will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows.

From what we can glean from this rather strange trailer, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will feature Ichiban Kasuga, the protagonist from Yakuza: Like a Dragon once again in the starring role. In the trailer, Ichiban finds himself waking up on a beach with no clothes or memories as to how he got there.

This trailer implies that Ichiban has gotten involved in yet another conspiracy that will take him on a wild adventure where he will fight against the yakuza to uncover the truth. It has been confirmed on Xbox Wire that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be an RPG like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, just like its predecessor. Stay tuned for more news as we will keep an eye out for this upcoming Xbox title.