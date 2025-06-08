This game looks a lot more gloomy than anything they've done prior, and I'm all in on it.

Ryu Ga Gotoku, creators of the Yakuza series, has finally revealed the title of their upcoming game. Originally named Project Century, the game will forever be known as Stranger than Heaven going forward.

They also gifted us an amazing-looking trailer that teases us with the incredible world Ryu has been cooking up.

STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - Title Reveal Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Starting with a setting straight out of the 40s, we're gifted with a dazzling spectacle of lights dancing across the stage of a timeless singer. Who we can assume is the protagonist, who walks out for a cigarette, showcasing the change in tons from traditional Ryu Ga Gotoku games.

After getting my hands on the likes of the last three Like a Dragon games, I have become a hardened fan of anything this studio makes. Whatever they touch has been absolute gold in terms of quality.

Their previous games have all been game mechanic-heavy, showcasing a variety of mini-games and other gameplay mechanics that are almost impossible to keep track of. Stranger than Heaven might finally be the game that takes a break from all that, focusing on other aspects instead.

Ryu Ga Gotoku is just showing off now. (Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku)

Who am I kidding? It's freaking Ryu Ga Gotoku. Ryu gonna Ryu, and there's absolutely no way we don't get some sort of musky poker environment, burlesque house showcase, and other timely activities that rocked the 1940s era.



I'm more upset that we didn't learn anything about the mechanics of Stranger than Heaven. I want something to nibble on, anything! Please, Gotoku, give me something to rant about in an editorial! Wait, that was a huge self-reflection moment.

Anyways, what do you think will be in Ryu Ga Gotoku's latest game, Stranger than Heaven? Are you excited to get your hands on something darker from the makers of Yakuza? Let us know below or on social media. I'm curious to read what fan theories people can cook up.