Clockwork Revolution returns at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, with a new look at the time-bending RPG

inXile Entertainment showed up at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 with a fairly lengthy new look at Clockwork Revolution, a role-playing game (RPG) set in a steampunk city.

During the presentation, we got an idea of how players can craft the character they want, with vastly differing appearances, stats, and abilities that have a direct impact on how they play.

Clockwork Revolution is a first-person RPG, meaning players wield a variety of explosives and firearms in their adventure across time. By rewinding time, players can see what happens when a murdered individual comes back to life, or manipulate a building's construction to better navigate.

Clockwork Revolution | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Clockwork Revolution was first announced the 2023 Xbox showcase, where inXile shared how players would harness time to immediately see the consequences of their decisions.

Clockwork Revolution is the first game from inXile Entertainment under Xbox Game Studios, with the team working on the project ever since being acquired by Microsoft back in 2018.

Shapeshifter Games is also working with inXile Entertainment to provide development support on the title. Shapeshifter Games is a team founded by ex-Volition staff that formed the studio after Volition was shut down by Embracer Group.

There's no release date or even a release window right now, as Clockwork Revolution is coming "in due time."

Naturally, whenever it launches, Clockwork Revolution will be available across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC). As an Xbox first-party game, it'll also be included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game pass.