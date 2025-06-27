Microsoft Edge's latest stable channel update adds MORE AI — All Copilot all the time

The latest AI features have made their way down to the stable channel release of Microsoft Edge.

You know that meme from Futurama that goes "shocked, shocked, well not that shocked." That's pretty apt for the latest Microsoft Edge stable channel update, version 138.

Why? Copilot. More Copilot.

Microsoft's mission to insert Copilot into as much of our digital lives as possible continues, and there are a couple of new features now rolling into the stable channel.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat Summarization in Microsoft Edge Context Menu . Microsoft Edge is introducing a Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat summarization menu item to our context menu. This feature helps users quickly unpack and ask questions about their open page.

. Microsoft Edge is introducing a Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat summarization menu item to our context menu. This feature helps users quickly unpack and ask questions about their open page. Copilot on the Microsoft Edge New Tab Page (NTP). Starting at the end of May 2025, users may see suggested work and productivity-related Copilot prompts by their search box on the NTP page. Also, users may see the Copilot icon in their search box, allowing them to click on the icon to send their current search query to Copilot.

The patch notes likely refer to May from one of the pre-release versions of Microsoft Edge.

The good news is you don't have to use either. But if you're using Microsoft 365 Copilot as part of your work, then the context menu addition actually sounds useful.

I often use AI tools for summarizing longer pages, so building in a feature, admittedly for enterprise right now, that makes it more convenient certainly has its place.

The AI doesn't stop there, though. Microsoft has also added AI to history search. This lets you use a word or phrase to intelligently find pages from your web history, and is all done on-device.

Your use of it trains a local model that's never sent to Microsoft, removing the worries around sending your search history off to a big computer in the sky to train AI models.

This, as with the Copilot New Tab Page, can be controlled by admins, too, with both having a policy that can be disabled if either feature isn't wanted.

That's not all in the latest update, with some important updates for enterprise use, fixes, and improvements to performance notifications. Check out the full patch notes to see everything it has to offer.

Not all features will roll out immediately to all users, so if you don't see them right away, sit tight.