Starfield: Where to find and buy ship repair parts

It's never good when the life support system starts sparking.

While you can't end up stranded and adrift in Starfield — though modders will be working on a way to add that, I'm sure — you can end up in a flying scrap heap that'll be blown apart if someone scratches the paint one more time. It doesn't matter what kind of ace pilot you are, tangle with a ship that vastly outclasses you, and you'll get turned to slag.

Fortunately, damage to your ship can be repaired, but be warned: The parts you need can get mighty expensive, at least when you're first setting out on your adventures throughout the Settled Systems. If you can't find any parts, I've got you covered.

How to repair your ship in Starfield

Those red panels aren't a good sign. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In Starfield, while your ship's shields will take a certain amount of damage before becoming disabled, further damage will be taken on your hull, which does not regenerate automatically. As your hull takes damage, various systems will start to lose effectiveness or fail altogether, as shown by the power allocation bars turning red.

In order to repair this damage, you need to either visit a star yard on a planet or in space that offers repair services, such as in New Atlantis or Akila City, where the repairs will cost 1000 Credits. If you can't wait that long to get your ship repaired, such as when you're in the middle of an intense firefight, you can use any Ship Repair Parts that are currently stored in your cargo. Ship Repair Parts will repair your Ship Hull at a rate of 4% every second for 10 seconds, or 40% in total.

Using Ship Repair Parts is easy and can be done at any time while you are flying around in space. These parts are bulky however, and take up 10 units of space each, so it's best not to carry them around yourself or in your companions' inventories for any longer than is absolutely needed. You'll want to invest in the Weightlifting Skill if you find yourself having to carry parts on a frequent basis.

Where to find or buy Ship Repair Parts in Starfield

There are a few different places where you are guaranteed to find Ship Repair Parts in Starfield. Here's some locations where a few parts are kept in stock:

Shepherd's General Goods - Located in Akila City, on the planet Akila, in the Cheyenne system.

- Located in Akila City, on the planet Akila, in the Cheyenne system. Sieghart's Outfitters - Located in Neon, on the planet Volii Alpha, in the Volii system.

- Located in Neon, on the planet Volii Alpha, in the Volii system. TK's Tactical Gear - Located on the Key, orbiting the planet Suvorov, in the Kryx system. (Requires access to the Crimson Fleet)

On average, I've found that anyone selling Ship Parts will have 4 in stock, though I have seen 3 or 5 from time to time.

If you're going to buy them, make sure you note their high weight. They also aren't cheap early on, costing around 1200 Credits each, though if you have the Commerce Skill, you can bring the price down. They are also much cheaper to purchase at TK's Tactical Gear, only running around 170 Credits.

You can also sometimes find Ship Parts by trading with different ships, or in the wreckage of ships you've destroyed. If you're having trouble finding ships to trade with or destroy, be sure to check out any distress signals that you receive.

Go exploring

As you progress through the game, you'll have more and more money, so the ability to buy Ship Parts will be less of a concern on your wallet. You'll also find plenty of parts in wrecked ships resulting from space battles, so as long as you're expanding your cargo bay, you'll be good to go.



Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass.