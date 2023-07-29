Starfield Traits: All bonuses and disadvantages for character customization

In space, no one can hear you scream.

And you might end up doing that if you picked a Trait in Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield that you're not enjoying. Traits are optional features in Starfield that allow players to further customize their character, the Spacefarer. Unlike other things such as your Spacefarer's look, walking style, or character background, Traits in Starfield don't have to be used.

Traits add flavor, bringing depth with some cool bonuses and some potentially annoying drawbacks. There's a lot of different options, and it's a bit more complex than other customization features. Here's everything you need to know about Starfield Traits.



This guide has been composed based on pre-release information found in official Bethesda materials. I'll be sure to update it once the game arrives.

List of all Traits in Starfield

As mentioned above, Traits in Starfield are optional. You can choose to have no Traits, or pick up to a maximum of three in order to further flesh out your Spacefarer. Where character backgrounds provided bonuses to your Skills and unique dialogue options, Traits can give more tangible bonuses.

For example, your parents might be alive. If so, the downside is that you lose some of the money you earn, as it's automatically sent to them. On the positive side, you can go and visit your parents in-game, leading to some special conversations and interactions that aren't otherwise available.

Traits can also allow for special dialogue options, such as being the same religion as a group of hostiles and using that shared connection to talk them down. Traits can also be removed if you become tired of the side effects, good and bad, but this isn't an easy process, and involves a unique quest chain.

Here's the full list of Traits, with what they do and anything else we know so far:

Alien DNA

Description: Unknown

Can't be used with: Unknown

Dream Home

Description: You own a small house on a peaceful little moon, but it comes with a 50,000 credit mortgage with GalBank.

Can't be used with: No restrictions

Empath

Description: Unknown

Can't be used with: Unknown

Extrovert

Description: Unknown

Can't be used with: Unknown

Freestar Collective Settler

Description: Unknown

Can't be used with: Unknown

Hero Worshipped

Description: You've earned the attention of an annoying "Adoring Fan" who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he'll join your ship's crew and give you gifts...

Can't be used with: No restrictions

Introvert

Description: You really need your alone time. Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring alone, but more when adventuring with other human companions.

Can't be used with: Extrovert

Kid Stuff

Description: Your parents are alive and well, and you can visit them at their home. But you will automatically send 2% of your credits home to them every week.

Can't be used with: No restrictions

Neon Street Rat

Description: You grew up on the mean streets of Neon. You gain access to special dialogue options, and better rewards from some missions on Neon. Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased.

Can't be used with: Freestar Collective Settler, United Colonies Native

Raised Enlightened

Description: You grew up as a member of the Enlightened. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the House of the Enlightened in New Atlantis, but lose access to the Sanctum Universum chest.

Can't be used with: Raised Universal, Serpent's Embrace

Raised Universal

Description: You grew up a member of the Sanctum Universum. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis, but lose access to the House of the Enlightened chest.

Can't be used with: Raised Enlightened, Serpent's Embrace

Serpent's Embrace

Description: You grew up worshipping the Great Serpent. Grav jumping provides a temporary boost to health and endurance, but health and endurance are lowered if you don't continue jumping regularly — like an addiction.

Can't be used with: Raised Enlightened, Raised Universal

Spaced

Description: Your body has become acclimated to space. Health and endurance are increased when in space, but decreased when on the surface.

Can't be used with: Terra Firma

Taskmaster

Description: Unknown

Can't be used with: Unknown

Terra Firma

Description: Unknown

Can't be used with: Unknown

United Colonies Native

Description: Unknown

Can't be used with: Unknown

Wanted

Description: You'll receive a damage buff when low on health, but mercenaries will randomly show up and try to kill you.

Can't be used with: Unknown

New worlds to explore

Ultimately, these Traits will help determine who your Spacefarer is in the Settled Systems, but it's only the beginning of your journey. Build spaceships and outposts, join factions, and more as you uncover secrets about just what is truly out there.

Starfield is currently scheduled to launch on Sep. 6, 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. If you preorder the Premium Edition, you can start playing on September 1. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass.