Starfield: List of all Skills and Skill Ranks

Being a passionate scientist doesn't mean you can't use laser weapons.

That's thanks to the Skill system in Starfield, the epic science-fiction role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios. Whether you're more interested in getting more bang for your buck with powerful guns, or you want to have an easier time talking your way through the Settled Systems, there's a wide range of skills to choose from.

I've compiled a full list of the Starfield Skills that we know about so far. Here's what you need to know before you start playing.

This guide has been composed based on pre-release information found in official Bethesda materials. I'll be sure to update it once the game arrives.

List of all Skills in Starfield

There are five different types of Skills in Starfield: Physical, Social, Combat, Science, and Tech. You'll earn experience points for killing enemies, scanning creatures and materials on planets, and completing quests. After earning enough experience points, you'll level up, and with each new level comes a new Skill point to spend.

Skill Points can be spent unlocking a new Skill or ranking up a Skill you already have. The farther down in a section a Skill is, the more high-level it is, meaning you'll have to spend more points in that section before you can unlock it. There are four types of Skills within each section: Novice, Advanced, Expert, and Master. Skills can also have multiple ranks, but you can't just immediately spend your points to max out a Skill.

Instead, each rank has challenges associated with it that you'll need to complete before the rank is unlocked and you're able to spend a new Skill point on it. For example, after taking the Security Skill, you'll need to pick five locks before you can spend a point on the second rank.

You'll also start with three Skills unlocked depending on your chosen background in Starfield.

Starfield skills: Physical Skills

Decontamination

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Neurostrikes

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Starfield skills: Social Skills

Intimidation

Description: The ability to strike fear into an opponent, causing them to flee so you can escape or attack first, can prove critical in battle.



Challenges: Successfully intimidate 5, 25, 50 different people

Rank 1: You can force a target NPC at or below your level to flee for a limited time

You can force a target NPC at or below your level to flee for a limited time Rank 2: You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time.

You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time. Rank 3: You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time.

You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time. Rank 4: Intimidated targets now flee for a substantial amount of time.

Leadership

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Xenosociology

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Starfield skills: Combat Skills

Marksmanship

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Rapid Reloading

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Sniper Certification

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Targeting

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Starfield skills: Science Skills

Astrophysics

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Chemistry

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Outpost Engineering

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Starfield skills: Tech Skills

Boost Pack Training

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Security

Description: While the standardized digital locking mechanism is renowned for its security, any code can be broken with the proper training.



Challenges: Pick 5, 15 locks

Rank 1: You can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and 2 auto attempts can be banked.

You can attempt to hack Advanced locks, and 2 auto attempts can be banked. Rank 2: You can attempt to hack Expert locks, and 3 auto attempts can be banked.

You can attempt to hack Expert locks, and 3 auto attempts can be banked. Rank 3: You can attempt to hack Master-level locks, and 4 auto attempts can be banked.

You can attempt to hack Master-level locks, and 4 auto attempts can be banked. Rank 4: Expend a digipick to eliminate keys that aren't required to solve the puzzle. 5 auto attempts can be banked.

Payloads

Description: Any pilot can haul cargo, but it takes special training and determination to maximize cargo space.



Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Missile Weapon Systems

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Particle Beam Weapon Systems

Description: Unknown

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

Robotics

Description: In an age where robots and turrets are employed in a combat capacity, the study of robotics can be instrumental in gaining a tactical edge.

Challenges: Unknown

Rank 1: Unknown

Unknown Rank 2: Unknown

Unknown Rank 3: Unknown

Unknown Rank 4: Unknown

