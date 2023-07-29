Starfield backgrounds: All starting character stories

All walks of life contribute something to our growth.

That's definitely the case in Starfield, the big science-fiction role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios. When customizing your character, known as the Spacefarer, you'll have to choose a Background. This Background determines who you were before you end up joining Constellation, and it also gives you a handful of starting Skills.

There are 16 Backgrounds in Starfield, from daring Explorers to surprisingly lethal Chefs. Here's what we know about them so far.

This guide has been composed based on pre-release information found in official Bethesda materials, meaning portions are not complete. I'll be sure to update it once the game arrives.

Starfield Premium Edition The Premium Edition of Starfield includes bonuses alongside the main game, and you're guaranteed access to the first story expansion when it arrives. If that's not enough, you can also start playing five days early. Buy at: Amazon | Xbox | Steam (GMG)

Razer DeathAdder Essential $21 at Newegg $30.11 at Walmart $31.90 at Amazon Have a spare ready



Starfield is a Bethesda Game Studios RPG, meaning it's a lengthy experience, so it might be a good idea to have a spare mouse ready if you're playing on PC. You'll want to be comfy over long gaming sessions, and that's where the Razer DeathAdder Essential shines.

Starfield: List of all backgrounds

In Starfield, your character's Background has an impact on the story and some of the options you'll have throughout the game. In addition to unique dialogue talking about why you ended up where you are as the game begins, you'll also have special opportunities only possible through that Background.

For example, at a certain point, you may encounter a big game hunter putting together a special hunt. With the Beast Hunter Background, you can convince this hunter to let you handle it by yourself.

Your chosen Background also determines the Skills you have at the start of the game. You can still choose to invest in whatever Skills you prefer as you progress through the game, but it's worth weighing the options of what you get from the start. For example, if you intend to build a sneaky character who can steal a lot, you might consider choosing the Cyber Runner Background, which starts with the Stealth, Security, and Theft Skills.

These are all of the Backgrounds that have been revealed thus far along with any skills that have been made known.

Beast Hunter

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Bouncer

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Bounty Hunter

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Chef

Starting Skills: Gastronomy, Dueling, Scavenging



Description: While the unrefined masses scarf down Chunks by the shipload, you catered to those with a more...discerning palate. In your kitchen, countless alien species became true culinary masterpieces.

Combat Medic

Starting Skills: Pistol Certification, Medicine, Wellness



Description: Leave it to human beings to fight over something as infinite as outer space. You've never been afraid to take on the enemy...but you'd much rather take care of your friends.

Cyber Runner

Starting Skills: Stealth, Security, Theft



Description: From Neon to New Atlantis, the megacorps stand as monuments to power, prestige, and profit. You've worked both for and against them, on the inside and out, often sacrificing conscience for credits.

Cyberneticist

Starting Skills: Medicine, Security, Lasers



Description: Robots? Mere toys. Neuroamps? Good for party tricks. The Colony War may have made implants and upgrades available to veterans, but you once saw a greater future. Humans and machines, as one.

Diplomat

Starting Skills: Persuasion, Commerce, Wellness



Description: The wars are over. Peace now reigns the Settled Systems. But only because there are those quietly fighting to keep it. Because of you, agreements were signed, words were heeded...lives were spared.

Explorer

Starting Skills: Lasers, Astrodynamics, Surveying



Description: They said exploration is a lost art. You didn't listen. As the major factions argued over the space they desperately tried to control, you were busy uncovering the wonders of the Settled Systems.

Gangster

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Homesteader

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Industrialist

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Long Hauler

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Pilgrim

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Professor

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Ronin

Starting Skills: Unknown



Description: Unknown

Have fun being you

No matter what Background you choose in Starfield, you can develop your Spacefarer the way you want, making different decisions and investing in new Skills. Backgrounds may open particular paths, but they are just your starting point in the Settled Systems, and there's a lot more to explore.

Starfield is currently scheduled to launch on Sep. 6, 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. If you preorder the Premium Edition, you can start playing on September 1. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass.