Prepare for Starfield's launch with this super affordable Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X on Prime Day

Microsoft's proprietary SSDs for the Xbox Series X|S aren't cheap, and right now, there are only two licensees authorized to make them: Seagate, which introduced an expansion card that's been available since the consoles launched in 2020, as well as WD_Black, which recently introduced an alternate option.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card SSD for Xbox Series X|S: was $220 now $140 at Amazon



Microsoft went the proprietary route for SSDs that work with Xbox Series X|S, meaning they're usually much more expensive than the third-party SSDs you can put in a PS5. The Xbox-compatible Seagate card is at an all-time low price, though, so if you haven't bought one yet, you can't afford not to right now.



Price check: $150 Best Buy | $150 Walmart



✅Pros: The expansion card is never this cheap, allows you to store plenty of new Xbox Series X|S games



❌Cons: It's still more expensive than the options available on PS5



Now, while this discount is advertised by Amazon as a drop from $220, that's not 100% accurate. The price has come down a bit in recent weeks, and at points, it's been possible to grab a 1TB expansion card for $150, which is already a great discount.

That said, this is still for sure the cheapest this card has ever been, so it's absolutely worth buying. Even if it stays discounted below $220, it's not likely to be this cheap again anytime soon.

With massive install sizes for games sadly the norm and not the exception, the 1 TB ultra-fast SSD in the Xbox Series X (or 512 GB SSD in the white Xbox Series S) just isn't enough for a lot of games. Even if you move all your backward-compatible Xbox games to an external hard drive, you're only delaying the inevitable.

Lock and load. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Speaking from experience, you need more internal space. I don't like pricy tech more than anyone else, but I got sick and tired of uninstalling games or moving them to a hard drive when something new was released. What if I wanted to play something on my own time, but I had to review a game, and there was only room for one of those titles on my Xbox Series X?



Once I bought the Seagate Expansion Card, those worries disappeared, saving me time so I could actually get to playing faster. It takes basically no time and requires no installation skills or screwdriver: Just take the card out and insert it into the slot in the back of the console. An extra terabyte of space means being absolutely sure you can have all the games you want to play and still have some extra room for what's next.

That's only more important with big Xbox games like Starfield on the way. The first single-player game from Bethesda Game Studios since Fallout 4 in 2015, this is a game you won't want to miss, and it's launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on Sep. 6, 2023, though you can also get early access on September 1 with the Premium Edition, or Premium Upgrade if you're playing using Xbox Game Pass.

Why we like this deal

To recap, you need internal ultra-fast SSD space to play Xbox Series X|S games. More and more big titles are on the way that you won't want to miss out on. At $140, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 1TB Seagate Expansion Card, meaning this is the single best way to expand your console storage so you're prepped for games like Starfield later this year. Don't miss out on this deal!