Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X Console Wraps starting with Starfield

What you need to know

Microsoft is introducing Xbox Series X Console Wraps.

Made from "solid core panels" that ensure "console performance is preserved," the first Wraps include a Starfield-themed version, as well as Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo options.

All three Wraps are available for preorder at the Microsoft Store, with the Starfield Wrap launching in October and the other two launching in November.

Want to spice up your gaming console?

Now you can do that with Microsoft's official Xbox Series X Console Wraps. As shared on Xbox Wire, this is a new way that Microsoft will go about providing custom Wraps made from "solid core panels" that have been carefully designed not to block vents or affect console performance in any way.

This new product line is being kicked off with an official Wrap for Starfield, which is available for preorder now at the Microsoft Store for $50, and will be launching on Oct. 18, 2023.

In addition to a Starfield-themed option, Microsoft is also launching Mineral Camo and Arctic Camo Wraps, which are also available for preorder and set to arrive on Nov. 10, 2023. Looking ahead, Microsoft will likely eschew custom consoles in favor of providing more Wrap options, noting in the press release on Xbox Wire that designing Wraps is "more affordable and more sustainable" for customers instead of buying an entirely-new console.

Starfield is currently scheduled to launch on Sep. 6, 2023, with early access on September 1 for anyone that buys the Premium Edition.

Analysis: Better for choice at a high margin

Look, I've loved custom consoles. The Gears 5 Xbox One X remains my favorite custom console of all time, with the special laser-etched designs and custom sounds.



With that in mind, this is probably the best option moving forward. Microsoft has taken a page from Sony's custom plates for the PlayStation 5 with this move, and both companies are likely able to provide far more designs than they would be otherwise. They'll be making a high margin of profit, but us customers have far better choice. It's a win-win.