"We'll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date," Larian Studios says about Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox

What you need to know

Baldur's Gate 3 released for PC in August and PS5 in September, but still hasn't come to Xbox.

Larian Studios has previously stated that it still plans to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

In a tweet posted today, Larian Studios explained that the exact release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox will be revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

Today, a tweet from the official Larian Studios X account (formerly Twitter) stated, "Xbox players, we hear you're looking for more news on Baldur's Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release." "The tweet then goes on to say, "We'll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date."

Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release.We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date.November 15, 2023 See more

This is exciting news for Xbox fans considering that the highly popular and critically acclaimed turn-based RPG set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe has already released on PC and PS5 a while ago. So, Xbox fans have been missing out on one of the best games of the year, which incidentally has been nominated for several categories at The Game Awards 2023 including Game of the Year.

It seems that part of the reason for the Xbox release delay has to do with the complications that arose while trying to make the game work for both Xbox Series S and Series X. A few weeks back, we learned that Larian Studios and Microsoft came to an agreement where the Xbox Series S version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be slightly different from the Xbox Series X version including not having split-screen.

The Game Awards 2023 takes place Dec. 7, 2023, and starts at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Windows Central's take

Astarion from Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

The work that goes into making a game work across different platforms is more than most of us really understand. There's extra work involved with bringing games to Xbox since developers need to create both an Xbox Series X and an Xbox Series S version of any game they create. This being the case, it's no wonder that Baldur's Gate 3 has taken longer to come to Xbox than other platforms. While it's farther out than we'd like, it's not surprising that we'll learn about the release date during The Game Awards.

As for the game itself, I've spent dozens of hours playing Baldur's Gate 3 on PC and I can honestly say that this is one of the very best games not only of 2023, but of the last several years. The amount of weight your decisions hold combined with how those decisions trickle down and affect other parts of the game really is impressive. Not to mention, it has a ton of replay value considering there are so many different outcomes and ways to play. I definitely recommend checking it out once it comes to Xbox.