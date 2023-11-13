The Game Awards 2023 nominees revealed, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 lead the nominations

What you need to know

Every year, Geoff Keighley hosts The Game Awards, with nominations for games across the industry.

The 2023 nominations have been revealed, with Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 leading the pack at eight nominations each.

The Game Awards 2023 will be held on Dec. 7, 2023.

The big day is here!



It's the day everyone has calm, nuanced discussions around the games that released in 2023, as the nominations for The Game Awards 2023 have been revealed! Some of the best games of the year are here, while many will feel their favorites got snubbed and others will feel the victors weren't victorious enough.

Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 are leading the pack for individual games getting awards, as both titles received eight nominations each, including being nominated for Game of the Year. You can find the full list below:

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space (2023)

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Best Performance

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Cities Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Supercharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaption

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok

Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez

Park "Ruler" Jay-Hyuk

Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses

FNATIC

Gaiman Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

Christine "Potter" Chi

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

Jordan "Gunba" Graham

Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

Evo 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Get your votes in!

Voting is now open on the official Game Awards website, so you can sign up and play a part in determining who wins. Congratulations to everyone that was nominated! 2023 has been a great for video games, but I want to remind everyone reading this that it's been far less kind to the people who actually make games. Thousands of developers have been been laid off and studios have been closed, and I hope to see that noted in some way at the awards on December 7.