The Game Awards 2023 nominees revealed, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 lead the nominations
Numerous awards to be determined in December.
What you need to know
- Every year, Geoff Keighley hosts The Game Awards, with nominations for games across the industry.
- The 2023 nominations have been revealed, with Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 leading the pack at eight nominations each.
- The Game Awards 2023 will be held on Dec. 7, 2023.
The big day is here!
It's the day everyone has calm, nuanced discussions around the games that released in 2023, as the nominations for The Game Awards 2023 have been revealed! Some of the best games of the year are here, while many will feel their favorites got snubbed and others will feel the victors weren't victorious enough.
Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 are leading the pack for individual games getting awards, as both titles received eight nominations each, including being nominated for Game of the Year. You can find the full list below:
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space (2023)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
Best Performance
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Best Action Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Best Family
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
- Cities Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Supercharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Adaption
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov
- Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez
- Park "Ruler" Jay-Hyuk
- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen
Best Esports Team
- Evil Geniuses
- FNATIC
- Gaiman Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Best Esports Coach
- Christine "Potter" Chi
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young
Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- Evo 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Get your votes in!
Voting is now open on the official Game Awards website, so you can sign up and play a part in determining who wins. Congratulations to everyone that was nominated! 2023 has been a great for video games, but I want to remind everyone reading this that it's been far less kind to the people who actually make games. Thousands of developers have been been laid off and studios have been closed, and I hope to see that noted in some way at the awards on December 7.
