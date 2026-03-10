Click for next article

Of course, the month before Cyberpunk 2077 makes its way onto Game Pass, I end up buying it for my dad. He had just finished Hogwarts Legacy and wanted another game to dive into, and I thought Cyberpunk was a good start.

Now, for everyone who held out. Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s infamous sci-fi RPG, is now available on the cheaper Game Pass tier, Game Pass Premium.

I still remember the original launch of Cyberpunk 2077. I was watching a friend play when his character got into a helicopter, only to suddenly fall straight through it into an unloaded world before the game crashed.

Those days are long gone. CD Projekt Red has put in serious work since the troubled 2020 release, and the game is now a complete and fantastic experience from start to finish.

Today, Cyberpunk 2077 is widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi RPGs available and is available now on Game Pass Premium.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the game CD Projekt Red promised at launch

I won’t dive into the nitty-gritty details of how disastrous Cyberpunk 2077 was at launch. That story has been told a million times already. What I will say is that if you have not played it yet, now is the perfect time to jump in and experience Night City.

The game was originally released in 2020, and six years later, it has finally arrived on Xbox Game Pass. Announced at the start of March, Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on Game Pass Premium and Ultimate, as well as through Xbox Cloud Gaming. It is not available through PC Game Pass, and it is not an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

If Cyberpunk 2077 is not your thing, there are other additions this month as well. Construction Simulator is also available today on cloud, console, and PC for Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass subscribers.

The redemption arc on this sci‑fi RPG has been wild. What launched as a punchline is now genuinely worth your time, and its arrival on Game Pass Premium makes it easier than ever to finally see what the fuss was about.



