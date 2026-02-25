2026 has had a bit of a slow start for new game launches so far, though one release that's really crept up on us is Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, AKA Resident Evil 9.

The latest entry in the studio's prolific survival horror franchise is now less than two days away from its global February 27 release date across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, and Switch 2 — and ahead of that launch, reviews and Metacritic scores for the game have gone live following the arrival of its review embargo.

At the time of writing, Resident Evil Requiem has achieved a 92/100 on Xbox, a 91/100 on PC, a 90/100 on Switch 2, and an 88/100 on Switch 2 on Metacritic, resulting in an average overall Metascore of 90/100, which is quite impressive. That just pushes the game into "Universal Acclaim" territory, which many of its reviews reflect; here's a range:

Game Rant (100/100): "Resident Evil Requiem's gripping story and intoxicating gameplay blend are wrapped up in a perfectly-polished experience with eye-popping graphics and a blood-pumping soundtrack. Resident Evil Requiem is a horror gaming masterpiece and one of the best games Capcom has ever made. It's the ultimate Resident Evil game and will be remembered as fondly as the franchise favorites in the years to come."

Destructoid (95/100): "Resident Evil Requiem is an exceptionally well-made nostalgia romp that elevates everything special about the series, showcasing the pinnacle of both survival horror and action horror in a package that has a little bit of everything but executes it all well."

PC Gamer (92/100): "Resident Evil Requiem sets itself out with a hard task: wrapping all the best elements of previous Resident Evil games into one. Miraculously it succeeds, with very few moments which left me wanting more."

IGN (90/100): "Like the result of an experiment conducted in an underground Umbrella Corporation lab, Resident Evil Requiem successfully splices two separate strains of survival horror together into the one highly infectious new mutation. It signals the return of a series legend and the arrival of a likeable new lead, amps up the gore to a new stomach-turning standard, and unleashes a scarier breed of zombie alongside some truly beastly boss fights."

GamesRadar+ (90/100): "Resident Evil Requiem is the most cinematic, bloody, surprisingly emotional moment for the franchise to-date. Its two protagonists complement one another for a balanced experience that feels more narrativized than ever before, with bombastic combat and strong set pieces amping up the nostalgia without feeling gimmicky. Requiem sees Capcom drawing from 30 years of terror to expand its lore, chart a path forward, and pay homage to a gilded survival horror legacy — one with plenty of life left in it."

TechRadar Gaming (80/100): "Resident Evil Requiem shines in its incredible first half, which masterfully blends pulse-pounding horror with intense action. Unfortunately, that winning formula isn't maintained throughout the latter sections, which devolve into fan-service moments strung together by an increasingly sloppy plot. Still enjoyable, but ironic that an instalment about moving on from the past would be so weighed down by it."

Resident Evil Requiem sticks the landing

Resident Evil Requiem - 4th Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Given how well-received most recent Resident Evil games have been, expectations for Resident Evil Requiem were very high — especially since it features Leon Kennedy, one of the franchise's most popular characters, as one of its two playable protagonists. These reviews, though, make it clear that at least in the eyes of critics, this latest installment has absolutely stuck the landing.

Indeed, Resident Evil Requiem's Metacritic score is one of the best a new game has recently gotten, with reviewers praising the balance of Leon's brutal and bloody action with the stealthier and more horror-forward gameplay of Grace Ashcroft, the game's other main character.

Critics have also spoken highly of the game's story that brings players back to the remains of Raccoon City to investigate a mysterious new zombie outbreak, along with its connections to past Resident Evil narratives from the past 30 years, its visual detail and graphical fidelity (its gore effects, in particular), and its musical score.

Some have found the pacing between Leon's and Grace's very tonally different sections to be a bit jarring, and have criticized the latter half of the game for feeling disjointed. Overall, though, the vast majority of reviewers seem to love Resident Evil Requiem, as even those with more critical conclusions have rated it highly.

Windows Central's own executive editor and gaming lead Jez Corden reviewed Capcom's latest action-packed horror romp, too, stating that "Resident Evil Requiem is another fantastic entry in the industry's most legendary horror franchise. Sometimes the split protagonist experience can feel a little disjointed, but the dizzying highs are so plentiful you might not even notice." He gave it a score of 4.5/5 stars, which lines up with the title's 90/100 average.

All in all, it sounds like Resident Evil Requiem is not a game to be missed, especially if you're a huge Resident Evil fan or someone that craves the thrill of a good horror experience. You can pick it up across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 for $69.99.