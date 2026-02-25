The Resident Evil Requiem release date and launch times are imminent — here's when you can play, and when it comes out in your region

At long last, Resident Evil Requiem is here — and you don't have to wait long before you can play.

Grace Ashcroft as she appears in Resident Evil Requiem.
Alongside Leon Kennedy, Grace Ashcroft serves as a playable protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem. (Image credit: Capcom)

It's been a long time coming for Resident Evil fans — not counting remasters and remakes, the last mainline entry in Capcom's legendary horror game series was 2021's Resident Evil Village — but Resident Evil Requiem, AKA Resident Evil 9, is finally almost here.

As I write this, the new Raccoon City-based adventure starring none other than the beloved Leon Kennedy and new protagonist Grace Ashcroft is less than two days away from its arrival on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and PS5.

Here's the official release date and launch times for Resident Evil Requiem across all of its platforms. (Image credit: Capcom)
Time zone

Launch time (console)

Launch time (PC)

PST

Feb. 26, 9 p.m.

Feb. 26, 9 p.m.

CST

Feb. 27, midnight

Feb. 26, 11 p.m.

EST

Feb. 27, midnight

Feb. 27, midnight

BRT

Feb. 27, midnight

Feb. 27, 2 a.m.

GMT

Feb. 27, midnight

Feb. 27, 5 a.m.

CET

Feb. 27, midnight

Feb. 27, 6 a.m.

SAST

Feb. 27, midnight

Feb. 27, 7 a.m.

AST