It's been a long time coming for Resident Evil fans — not counting remasters and remakes, the last mainline entry in Capcom's legendary horror game series was 2021's Resident Evil Village — but Resident Evil Requiem, AKA Resident Evil 9, is finally almost here.

As I write this, the new Raccoon City-based adventure starring none other than the beloved Leon Kennedy and new protagonist Grace Ashcroft is less than two days away from its arrival on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and PS5.

Ahead of launch, it's reviewed exceptionally well, with Windows Central's own Jez Corden calling it "an epic showcase of Resident Evil's best action and survival horror traditions" in his review.

The game's impressive critical reception and high Metacritic scores have fueled hype for the long-awaited title as its release date approaches, and naturally, that means tons of Resident Evil fans want to know exactly when they can play Requiem in their region. Luckily, Capcom has recently announced everything there is to know about its release date and launch times, all of which you can view below:

Here's the official release date and launch times for Resident Evil Requiem across all of its platforms. (Image credit: Capcom)