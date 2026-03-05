Resident Evil Requiem has sold millions of copies in just five days.

Resident Evil Requiem launched late last month to strong success, becoming the highest-rated new Resident Evil entry since Resident Evil 4 released back in 2005. The game focuses on fan favorite Leon Kennedy alongside newcomer Grace Ashcroft, delivering the blend of action and horror the series is known for.

Players have clearly embraced it, with Capcom confirming that the game has sold 5 million copies across all platforms in just five days.

To put that into perspective, the Resident Evil 4 remake took four months to reach the same milestone, further reinforcing that Capcom is still on a generational run. While Resident Evil Requiem is performing extremely well across every platform it launched on, it is also doing very well on Xbox.

Yes, the platform where apparently nobody buys games. I am joking, of course, but it’s always a laugh to poke fun. Seeing it pass titles like ARC Raiders and the longstanding Red Dead Redemption 2 is great to see for the franchise, and it feels well deserved.

Resident Evil Requiem climbs Xbox sales charts

It's great to see Capcom continue to hit its stride after Resident Evil 6 disappointed many fans when it released years ago. Requiem doing so well during the franchise’s 30th anniversary makes the moment feel even more fitting.

What makes Resident Evil Requiem even more impressive is how quickly it reached 5 million sales. The game hit that milestone in just five days, making it the fastest selling Resident Evil title in the franchise’s history.

For comparison, Resident Evil 5, one of my personal favorites, took two months to reach 5 million copies sold, while the Resident Evil 4 remake took close to those four months. Other recent entries took even longer. Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 6 both reached 5 million copies after five months.

Resident Evil 2 remake took around a year, while Resident Evil 7 reached the milestone after fifteen months. Resident Evil 3 remake took the longest in this group, reaching 5 million sales after two years. The Resident Evil franchise as a whole has now sold more than 183 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2025, cementing its place as one of Capcom’s most successful franchises.

