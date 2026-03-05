Resident Evil Requiem is dominating the Xbox charts as the series' fastest-selling entry — I guess we do buy games after all

News
By published

Resident Evil Requiem has raced past 5 million copies in just five days and is climbing the Xbox sales charts.

Resident Evil Requiem, Grace holding the Xbox logo
Resident Evil Requiem has sold millions of copies in just five days. (Image credit: Windows Central | Capcom | Microsoft)

Resident Evil Requiem launched late last month to strong success, becoming the highest-rated new Resident Evil entry since Resident Evil 4 released back in 2005. The game focuses on fan favorite Leon Kennedy alongside newcomer Grace Ashcroft, delivering the blend of action and horror the series is known for.

Players have clearly embraced it, with Capcom confirming that the game has sold 5 million copies across all platforms in just five days.

Yes, the platform where apparently nobody buys games. I am joking, of course, but it’s always a laugh to poke fun. Seeing it pass titles like ARC Raiders and the longstanding Red Dead Redemption 2 is great to see for the franchise, and it feels well deserved.

Resident Evil Requiem climbs Xbox sales charts

Top paid games on Xbox store (Image credit: u/D4RKxV0ID on Reddit)

It's great to see Capcom continue to hit its stride after Resident Evil 6 disappointed many fans when it released years ago. Requiem doing so well during the franchise’s 30th anniversary makes the moment feel even more fitting.

What makes Resident Evil Requiem even more impressive is how quickly it reached 5 million sales. The game hit that milestone in just five days, making it the fastest selling Resident Evil title in the franchise’s history.

For comparison, Resident Evil 5, one of my personal favorites, took two months to reach 5 million copies sold, while the Resident Evil 4 remake took close to those four months. Other recent entries took even longer. Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 6 both reached 5 million copies after five months.

Resident Evil 2 remake took around a year, while Resident Evil 7 reached the milestone after fifteen months. Resident Evil 3 remake took the longest in this group, reaching 5 million sales after two years. The Resident Evil franchise as a whole has now sold more than 183 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2025, cementing its place as one of Capcom’s most successful franchises.

🗨️ Are you surprised how quickly Requiem has hit 5 million copies sold?

Have you managed to pick up Resident Evil Requiem yet, and if so, how are you finding it? Let me know in the comments, and make sure to take part in our poll below:

Click to join us on r/WindowsCentral

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.

Adam Hales
Adam Hales
Contributor

Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.