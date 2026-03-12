Ex-Windows chief calls MacBook Neo "a paradigm shifting computer" — reflects on Surface failure and Windows on Arm while lamenting "we were early, but not wrong"

The mastermind behind Windows 8 and Surface RT has thoughts on Apple's new MacBook Neo, and says it validates his efforts from 2012 that the market originally rejected.

A citrus MacBook Neo laptop displaying Microsoft apps
(Image credit: Apple, Microsoft)

Steven Sinofsky, Microsoft's former head of Windows from 2009-2012 has shared his thoughts on Apple's new MacBook Neo, calling it "a paradigm shifting computer" while also lamenting what could have been with his original plans for Surface and Windows 8.

Sinofsky was the mastermind behind the original Surface RT and Windows 8 platform, including Windows RT which was Microsoft's first foray into Windows on Arm-based SoCs, which failed spectacularly. The former head says his new MacBook Neo has him feeling melancholy over how his original vision for Windows and Surface failed to materialize.

Microsoft Surface RT

Surface RT was a $599 computer that ran a mobile chip. It just didn't have any apps. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

"Where we were wrong was in moving the ecosystem to a new app model fast enough that was safer, more reliable, more power efficient. A lot of people rebelled about this. They wanted the old Windows app model. We knew there was no way to secure it, no way to make it power efficient, no way to make it safe. It was designed for another era. From the day we announced ARM we sought to separate the x86 Windows world and be new. I knew that any baby-step in the Microsoft world was in practice a lifetime commitment. You can see this in how ARM is treated today, as a forever alternative to x86. We viewed it then and I still view it that way as the replacement. There’s no revisionist history here. It was our strategy."

It's clear that under Sinofsky, Microsoft would have evolved Windows on Arm to become the future of Windows, rather than keeping it as something that existed alongside x86 Windows like it does today. Sinofsky never got to realize that vision as he "retired" from the company not long after Windows 8 launched.

"I type this today with these emotions and there’s no escaping my “certainty” that had we kept going and been able to round the corner with developers to build new apps we would have been in the same spot Neo is today in just a few years ... The trajectory of the hardware was clear. I am certain we would have had a clamshell. We would have had a desktop all-in-one. We would have done cellular (all the code was there and we even gave that hardware out previously).

Sinofsky signs off his post by thanking the Windows 8 team "that even to this day delivered more in one release, on time and on schedule, than any other Windows team before or after. We were early, but not wrong."

🗨️ Do you agree with the ex-Windows chief?

Sinofsky's comments provide a different view to how the whole situation with Windows 8 and Surface RT played out. While many blame Windows 8 for the state Windows is in today, it's clear Sinofsky had good intentions with the product, setting up the platform for the future, even if it was too early. What do you think? Let me know in the comments!

