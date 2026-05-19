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Logging into accounts using SMS authentication will soon be a thing of the past.

Microsoft quietly announced that it will stop sending SMS codes for authentication and account recovery on personal Microsoft accounts, replacing them with more secure options like passkeys, authenticator apps, and verified email addresses.

"Microsoft believes that the future of authentication is passwordless, secure, and user-friendly," the company indicated when clarifying why it's phasing out SMS as a method of authentication and account recovery for personal Microsoft accounts (via Windows Latest).

The company says SMS-based authentication is "a leading source of fraud, and by moving to passwordless accounts, passkeys, and verified email, we're helping you stay ahead of evolving threats while making account access simpler and more seamless."