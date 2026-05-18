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Do you find this key useless? Microsoft has an update for you.

Microsoft has confirmed that later this year, Windows 11 will receive an update that introduces the ability to remap the unpopular Copilot key back to being a "Right Ctrl" or "Context Menu" key instead, admitting that the Copilot key that began appearing on new PCs in 2024 broke workflows for certain people.

"Customers who rely on the Right Ctrl key or Context menu key for keyboard shortcuts or assistive technologies (such as screen readers) experienced some challenges to their workflows when using these devices," a Microsoft support document says. "A Windows 11 update will ship later this year that will add a setting option to let you remap the Copilot key to act as the Context menu key or Right Ctrl key."

This update will be a godsend for anyone who has ever relied on the right control or context menu key for their workflow, as you'll now be able to restore that functionality natively within the OS. This will be especially useful for anyone who doesn't find value in a dedicated keyboard key for launching the Copilot app.