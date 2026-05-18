Microsoft admits Windows 11's dedicated Copilot key breaks certain workflows: Confirms plans to let users restore "Right Ctrl" or "Context menu" key later this year
Windows 11's special Copilot Key has not been the popular hit that Microsoft was hoping it would be, and has now confirmed plans to let users remap the button back to its old functionality.
Microsoft has confirmed that later this year, Windows 11 will receive an update that introduces the ability to remap the unpopular Copilot key back to being a "Right Ctrl" or "Context Menu" key instead, admitting that the Copilot key that began appearing on new PCs in 2024 broke workflows for certain people.
"Customers who rely on the Right Ctrl key or Context menu key for keyboard shortcuts or assistive technologies (such as screen readers) experienced some challenges to their workflows when using these devices," a Microsoft support document says. "A Windows 11 update will ship later this year that will add a setting option to let you remap the Copilot key to act as the Context menu key or Right Ctrl key."
This update will be a godsend for anyone who has ever relied on the right control or context menu key for their workflow, as you'll now be able to restore that functionality natively within the OS. This will be especially useful for anyone who doesn't find value in a dedicated keyboard key for launching the Copilot app.