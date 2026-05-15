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The Taskbar is no longer limited to the bottom of screens on Windows 11.

Windows 11 will finally let users move the Taskbar to the side of the screen, and Insiders can already test the feature. The latest Insider build of Windows 11 brings that change, introduces the option to use a smaller Taskbar, and includes several other improvements.

When our Senior Editor Zac Bowden first covered Microsoft's initiative to improve Windows 11, the first feature he mentioned was a movable Taskbar. It's a highly requested feature and bringing it back to Windows will likely earn Microsoft a bit of goodwill.

Windows supported moving the Taskbar for decades before the feature was dropped with the release of Windows 11. After clamoring from enthusiasts, Microsoft brought back the option as one of the first changes from the Windows K2 initiative to enter testing.