Microsoft tests a movable Taskbar in Windows 11, restoring a key customization feature many users missed

News
By published

Microsoft is now testing the option to move the Taskbar to the side of your screen on Windows 11.

Windows 11 Start Logo
The Taskbar is no longer limited to the bottom of screens on Windows 11. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Windows 11 will finally let users move the Taskbar to the side of the screen, and Insiders can already test the feature. The latest Insider build of Windows 11 brings that change, introduces the option to use a smaller Taskbar, and includes several other improvements.

When our Senior Editor Zac Bowden first covered Microsoft's initiative to improve Windows 11, the first feature he mentioned was a movable Taskbar. It's a highly requested feature and bringing it back to Windows will likely earn Microsoft a bit of goodwill.